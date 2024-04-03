GoldGold 030424 Daily Chart
Gold tested new highs as rally continued. U.S. dollar’s pullback and fear of missing out were the key drivers for the move.
Gold is overbought, but every pullback is quickly bought as demand stays strong. The market sentiment is extremely bullish, and gold is ready to test the $2300 level.
SilverSilver 030424 Daily Chart
Silver tested multi-year highs as gold/silver ratio declined towards the 85 level. Finally, silver managed to get out of the wide trading range and is ready to test new highs.
A move above $26.95 will open the way to the test of the $28.00 level.
PlatinumPlatinum 030424 Daily Chart
Platinum tests resistance at $925 – $935 amid a broad rally in precious metals markets.
If platinum manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $975 – $985 range.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- German Services PMI Increases from 48.3 to 50.1 in March
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbs Towards $2300 As Demand Stays Strong
- Williams-Sonoma Shares Are Under Heavy Accumulation By This Signal
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.