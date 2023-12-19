News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbs As Dollar Pulls Back

December 19, 2023 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold moved towards the $2050 level as traders focused on weak dollar. 
  • Silver climbed back above the $24.00 level. 
  • Platinum moved towards multi-month highs. 

Gold
Gold 191223 Daily Chart

Gold moves higher as U.S. dollar pulls back against a broad basket of currencies. Treasury yields are moving lower, providing additional support to gold markets.

In case gold manages to settle above the $2050 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver
Silver 191223 Daily Chart

Silver rebounds after the recent pullback. Gold/silver ratio declined below the 85 level, providing additional support to silver.

If silver settles above the recent highs at $24.29, it will head towards the next resistance at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum
Platinum 191223 Daily Chart

Platinum gains ground as market sentiment in precious metals markets remains bullish.

A move above the $970 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $990 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.