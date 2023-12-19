Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbs As Dollar Pulls Back

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold moved towards the $2050 level as traders focused on weak dollar.

Silver climbed back above the $24.00 level.

Platinum moved towards multi-month highs.

Gold

Gold 191223 Daily Chart

Gold moves higher as U.S. dollar pulls back against a broad basket of currencies. Treasury yields are moving lower, providing additional support to gold markets.

In case gold manages to settle above the $2050 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver

Silver 191223 Daily Chart

Silver rebounds after the recent pullback. Gold/silver ratio declined below the 85 level, providing additional support to silver.

If silver settles above the recent highs at $24.29, it will head towards the next resistance at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum

Platinum 191223 Daily Chart

Platinum gains ground as market sentiment in precious metals markets remains bullish.

A move above the $970 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $990 – $1000.

