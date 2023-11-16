News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbs Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals

November 16, 2023 — 12:29 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold tests resistance at $1985 as Treasury yields move lower. 
  • Silver tries to settle above the recent trading range. 
  • Platinum’s rebound continues as palladium markets show strength. 

Gold
Gold 161123 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as Treasury yields pull back. U.S. dollar is also under some pressure in today’s trading session, which is bullish for gold markets.

If gold settles above the resistance at $1975 – $1985, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $2015 – $2025 range.

Silver
Silver 161123 Daily Chart

Silver is trying to settle above the recent trading range amid a broad rally in precious metals markets.

In case this attempt is successful, silver will head towards the next resistance at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum
Platinum 161123 Daily Chart

Platinum tested new highs as the rebound continued. Palladium has recently settled back above the $1000 level, providing additional support to platinum markets.

If platinum settles above $900, it will move towards the next resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.