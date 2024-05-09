News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbs Above $2330 As Dollar Pulls Back

May 09, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 090524 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as U.S. dollar declines after the Initial Jobless Claims report, which indicated that 231,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week.

A move above the $2350 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $2390 – $2400.

Silver

Silver 090524 Daily Chart

Silver rallied above the $28.00 level as gold/silver ratio pulled back below the 83 level.

In case silver settles above the resistance at $27.75 – $28.00, it will move towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $28.75 – $29.00 range.

Platinum

Platinum 090524 Daily Chart

Platinum tests new highs amid a broad rally in precious metals markets. Traders bet on a more dovish Fed after the release of the disappointing Initial Jobless Claims report.

A successful test of the resistance at $975 – $985 will push platinum towards the next resistance at $1010 – $1020.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.