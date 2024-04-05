News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Above $2300 Amid Rising Tensions In The Middle East

April 05, 2024 — 01:25 pm EDT

Gold

Gold 050424 Daily Chart

Gold tests new highs amid rising demand for safe-haven assets. Gold traders stay focused on rising tensions in the Middle East.

Gold has recently settled above the resistance at $2295 – $2305 and is ready to test new highs.

Silver

Silver 050424 Daily Chart

Silver is moving higher as traders focus on the strong rally in gold markets. Gold/silver ratio stays below the 85 level, which is bullish for silver.

From the technical point of view, silver is moving towards the nearest resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.

Platinum

Platinum 050424 Daily Chart

Platinum pulled back after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935.

If platinum settles below the $925 level, it will head towards the support at $880 – $890.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

