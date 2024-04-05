Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Above $2300 Amid Rising Tensions In The Middle East

GoldGold 050424 Daily Chart
Gold tests new highs amid rising demand for safe-haven assets. Gold traders stay focused on rising tensions in the Middle East.
Gold has recently settled above the resistance at $2295 – $2305 and is ready to test new highs.
SilverSilver 050424 Daily Chart
Silver is moving higher as traders focus on the strong rally in gold markets. Gold/silver ratio stays below the 85 level, which is bullish for silver.
From the technical point of view, silver is moving towards the nearest resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.
PlatinumPlatinum 050424 Daily Chart
Platinum pulled back after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935.
If platinum settles below the $925 level, it will head towards the support at $880 – $890.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Is Flat In Volatile Trading
- Stryker Stock Boosted by Big Money Investors
- NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – Stocks Rebound As Unemployment Rate Drops To 3.8%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.