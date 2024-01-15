News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Above $2050 Amid Rising Demand For Safe-Haven Assets

January 15, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is moving higher as traders focus on tensions in the Middle East. 
  • Silver managed to settle above the $23.00 level. 
  • Platinum is trying to rebound after a strong pullback.

Gold
Gold 150124 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as demand for safe-haven assets increased amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

If gold moves above the resistance at $2065 – $2075, it will head towards the $2100 level.

Silver
Silver 150124 Daily Chart

Silver is also moving higher as traders ignore stronger dollar and focus on rising demand for safe-haven assets.

A successful test of the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60 will push silver towards the next resistance level at $24.30 – $24.50.

Platinum
Platinum 150124 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounds after a multi-day pullback. Some traders are ready to bet on a rebound from current levels.

The nearest resistance level for platinum is located in the $925 – $935 range. If platinum climbs above the $935 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $990 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

Tags

