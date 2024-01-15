Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Above $2050 Amid Rising Demand For Safe-Haven Assets

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold is moving higher as traders focus on tensions in the Middle East.
- Silver managed to settle above the $23.00 level.
- Platinum is trying to rebound after a strong pullback.
Gold
Gold gains ground as demand for safe-haven assets increased amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
If gold moves above the resistance at $2065 – $2075, it will head towards the $2100 level.
Silver
Silver is also moving higher as traders ignore stronger dollar and focus on rising demand for safe-haven assets.
A successful test of the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60 will push silver towards the next resistance level at $24.30 – $24.50.
Platinum
Platinum rebounds after a multi-day pullback. Some traders are ready to bet on a rebound from current levels.
The nearest resistance level for platinum is located in the $925 – $935 range. If platinum climbs above the $935 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $990 – $1000.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- DAX Index: German Inflation, Economic Sentiment, and the ECB in Focus
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD Price Forecast: Euro Slips to 1.09135, Awaits ZEW Sentiment Shift
- Davos 2024: Assessing Trust, Market Resilience and Crypto’s Role
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.