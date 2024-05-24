News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Attempts To Rebound After Sell-Off

May 24, 2024 — 01:39 pm EDT

Gold

Gold 240524 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as some traders are ready to bet on a rebound after the recent sell-off.

If gold climbs back above the $2350 level, it will head towards the resistance at $2390 – $2400.

Silver

Silver 240524 Daily Chart

Silver is also moving higher as traders use the pullback as an opportunity to increase their long positions.

If silver settles above the resistance at $30.90 – $31.20, it will head towards the next resistance level at $33.50 – $34.00.

Platinum

Platinum 240524 Daily Chart

Platinum gains ground amid a broad rebound in precious metals markets.

From the technical point of view, platinum found support in the $1010 – $1020 range. RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

