Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Attempts To Rebound

GoldGold 240424 Daily Chart
Gold is trying to rebound after the recent sell-off. The challenging situation in the Middle East and strong demand from central banks serve as positive catalysts for gold markets.
If gold climbs back above the $2350 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $2390 – $2400.
SilverSilver 240424 Daily Chart
Silver is mostly flat as the market stabilizes after recent volatility. Gold/silver ratio settled near the 85 level.
If silver climbs above the $27.50 level, it will get to the test of the resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.
PlatinumPlatinum 240424 Daily Chart
Platinum remains under pressure as the strong pullback continues amid a lack of positive catalysts.
A move below the $900 level will open the way to the test of the support at $870 – $880.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
