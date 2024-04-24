News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Attempts To Rebound

April 24, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 240424 Daily Chart

Gold is trying to rebound after the recent sell-off. The challenging situation in the Middle East and strong demand from central banks serve as positive catalysts for gold markets.

If gold climbs back above the $2350 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $2390 – $2400.

Silver

Silver 240424 Daily Chart

Silver is mostly flat as the market stabilizes after recent volatility. Gold/silver ratio settled near the 85 level.

If silver climbs above the $27.50 level, it will get to the test of the resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.

Platinum

Platinum 240424 Daily Chart

Platinum remains under pressure as the strong pullback continues amid a lack of positive catalysts.

A move below the $900 level will open the way to the test of the support at $870 – $880.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.