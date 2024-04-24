Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Attempts To Rebound

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 240424 Daily Chart

Gold is trying to rebound after the recent sell-off. The challenging situation in the Middle East and strong demand from central banks serve as positive catalysts for gold markets.

If gold climbs back above the $2350 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $2390 – $2400.

Silver

Silver 240424 Daily Chart

Silver is mostly flat as the market stabilizes after recent volatility. Gold/silver ratio settled near the 85 level.

If silver climbs above the $27.50 level, it will get to the test of the resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.

Platinum

Platinum 240424 Daily Chart

Platinum remains under pressure as the strong pullback continues amid a lack of positive catalysts.

A move below the $900 level will open the way to the test of the support at $870 – $880.

