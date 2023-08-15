Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Dollar’s Dip Doesn’t Shine For Gold

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold grapples with the $1900 threshold; a dip could propel further momentum to $1860-$1870.
- Silver tussles with the $22.15-$22.35 support, lacking the thrust for a pronounced downturn.
- Platinum’s endeavors below $890 are fueled by China’s underwhelming economic indicators.
Gold
Gold is trying to settle below the $1900 level as the pullback continues. U.S. dollar is losing some ground against a broad basket of currencies, but dollar’s weakness did not provide support to gold markets.
In case gold settles below $1900, it will gain additional downside momentum and move towards the support in the $1860 – $1870 range.
Silver
Silver has recently made an attempt to settle below the support in the $22.15 – $22.35 range, but failed to develop sufficient downside momentum and rebounded towards the $22.60 level.
If silver settles below the $22.15 level, it will head towards the next support, which is located in the $21.50 – $21.70 range.
Platinum
Platinum continues its attempts to settle below the key support at $890 as traders react to the weak economic data from China.
A move below the $890 level will push platinum towards the support in the $850 – $860 area.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- GBP to USD Forecast And the CPI Effect: British Pound Braces for Volatility
- Oil Prices Forecast: China’s Economic Woes Weigh on Global Oil Prices
- XRP News: SEC Case Shadows Ripple as Fed Fear Rattles Market
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.