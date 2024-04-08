Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecast – Gold Tested $2350 As Rally Continued

GoldGold 080424 Daily Chart
Gold pulled back from historic highs as investors took some profits off the table. However, the current trend stays strong, and demand for gold is rising.
From the technical point of view, gold settled in a range between the support at $2295 – $2305 and the resistance at $2350 – $2360.
SilverSilver 080424 Daily Chart
Silver tested new highs as gold/silver ratio declined towards the 84 level. Demand for silver stays strong as traders bet that gold/silver ratio will move lower.
In case silver settles above the resistance at $27.75 – $28.00, it will head towards the next resistance at $28.70 – $28.90.
PlatinumPlatinum 080424 Daily Chart
Platinum prices rallied as traders bet that demand for platinum would increase due to the strong rally in gold and silver markets.
If platinum settles above $960, it will head towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the $975 – $985 range.
