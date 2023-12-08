Gold, Silver, Platinum Daily Forecast: Steady Amid Rate Cut Hopes and Fed Uncertainty

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices hold steady above $2,030 an ounce, reflecting growing optimism about the potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts in the near future.

Silver shows a slight increase to $23.833, with a bearish outlook below the pivot point of $24.00, indicating potential selling pressure.

Copper climbs to $3.83284, demonstrating a bullish trend above $3.68, with expectations to test higher resistance levels.

The upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls report could influence Federal Reserve policy decisions, impacting gold, silver, and copper prices.

Market sentiment remains cautious, balancing between rate cut expectations and uncertainties over the Fed’s future policy direction.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

In Asian markets, gold prices remained steady on Friday, hovering above $2,030 an ounce, as investors anticipated the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report and its potential influence on Federal Reserve policy.

Despite briefly reaching record highs above $2,100 earlier in the week, gold has since retreated, stabilizing around the $2,000 mark for nearly three weeks. This stability reflects growing optimism about gold’s future prospects, bolstered by the possibility of the Fed cutting rates as early as March 2024.

The expected cooling in the labor market could reduce the need for prolonged high interest rates, benefiting gold. However, uncertainty over the Fed’s rate trajectory persists, influencing market sentiment.

This scenario also impacts other precious metals like silver and copper, aligning their movements with gold’s as they react to the same global economic indicators and monetary policy expectations.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold’s price movement remains cautious, marking a slight uptick of 0.05% to $2,029. The metal seems to be in a contemplative phase, hovering near the pivotal point of $2,034.

Immediate resistance levels await at $2,052, $2,073, and $2,091, posing potential hurdles in its path. Conversely, supports are formed at $2,009, $1,989, and $1,967, providing a safety net against downward trends.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 48 points to a neutral market sentiment, neither oversold nor overbought. The MACD indicator, at 0.385, slightly above its signal line at -1.68000, suggests a burgeoning bullish momentum but with caution. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,029 lends support to this short-term bullish outlook.

A critical observation is the upward trendline breakout; a closing below this trendline could tilt the bias towards selling. Currently, gold exhibits a bearish trend below the $2,034 mark.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – chart

Silver’s recent market performance paints a picture of subtle yet steady movement, as the metal ticks up marginally by 0.06% to $23.83. The pivot point at $24.00 remains the focal point for the metal’s short-term direction.

Should silver push upwards, it will encounter resistance at $24.41, followed by higher barriers at $25.00 and $25.53. Conversely, if the momentum wanes, support levels at $23.49, $23.02, and $22.64 will be critical to observe.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 36 suggests the metal is veering towards oversold territory, hinting at potential for a rebound. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, showing a positive value of 0.00746, aligns with a potential bullish momentum.

However, the proximity of the price to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $24.30 suggests a need for cautious optimism.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

Copper, often considered a bellwether for global economic health, shows a robust uptick in its market position, climbing by 0.96% to $3.83. The metal’s pivot point at $3.83 serves as a pivotal marker for short-term trend direction.

Resistance levels are etched at $3.87, $3.93, and $3.99, setting potential targets for upward movement. In contrast, support is found at $3.75, $3.68, and $3.62, which could offer a safety net in case of a downturn.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 58, suggesting a growing bullish sentiment but not yet in the overbought zone. The MACD, with a positive value of 0.0077, indicates a potential upward momentum, aligning with the bullish undertones. Notably, copper prices hover above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.68, reinforcing a short-term bullish outlook.

The observed pattern of a bullish crossover on the 50 EMA suggests a buying trend. This technical posture positions copper in a favorable light for further gains. As the overall trend appears bullish above the $3.68 mark, the near-term forecast anticipates testing higher resistances, especially if the current momentum is maintained.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.