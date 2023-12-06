Gold, Silver, Platinum Daily Forecast: Navigating Market Dynamics Amidst Economic Shifts

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Global equities rise, hinting at potential rate cuts and boosting gold prices.

Low market volatility and low U.S. Treasury yields underpin precious metals’ stability.

Slowing U.S. job market and dollar recovery influence gold, silver, and platinum trends.

Gold shows modest rise to $2,022, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Silver and platinum may follow gold’s trend, reacting to broader economic signals.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Global equities experienced a rise as recent U.S. employment data bolstered expectations of potential rate cuts, contributing to lower bond yields and uplifting gold prices.

This comes amidst a tranquil trade environment with low volatility levels. U.S. Treasury yields hovered around three-month lows, with markets indicating a strong likelihood of a rate cut by March, benefiting gold.

Analysts observe signs of a slowing U.S. job market, potentially impacting the labor market’s robustness into 2024. This scenario has also supported the U.S. dollar’s recovery from recent lows, with the dollar index stabilizing around 104.00.

Gold, in particular, has seen a modest rise to $2,022 an ounce, maintaining its position after a significant surge. These developments have implications for precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum, with gold showing resilience and silver and platinum likely to follow similar trends influenced by macroeconomic factors and rate cut expectations.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold inches upwards in today’s session, recording a modest 0.11% gain, as investors tread cautiously amidst a fluctuating market. Currently stationed at a pivot of $2,034, gold’s immediate resistances are layered at $2,052, followed by $2,073 and $2,091.

Supports, conversely, solidify at $2,009, with additional safety nets at $1,989 and $1,967. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) lingers at 42, hinting at potential for upside as it trails below the bullish benchmark of 50.

Meanwhile, the MACD presents a narrow divergence of -3.98 from its signal, indicating a hushed momentum. The precious metal hovers above the 50-day EMA of $2,028, an ambivalent sign for trend followers.

Chart patterns suggest a bearish sentiment below $2,034, yet the prospect of retesting resistance levels in the short term remains viable as traders navigate the delicate interplay of market forces.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – chart

Silver’s luster dimmed slightly in today’s trade, edging down by 0.25% to $24.1125, as it navigates through a patch of market resistance. The metal’s key pivot point is at $24.50, with a sequence of resistance levels awaiting at $25.00, $25.53, and $25.91.

On the downside, supports form a cushion at $24.02, $23.62, and a firmer level at $23.23. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is teetering on the edge of the oversold territory at 30, potentially heralding a rebound.

The MACD hovers at the zero line, suggesting a delicate balance between buyers and sellers, while the price drifts just below the 50-day EMA of $24.59, indicating a tentative bearish bias.

The technical posture of silver remains bearish below $24.45, yet the door is open for a challenge to resistance levels if a reversal gains traction.

Platninum Prices Forecast

Platinum – Chart

Platinum today gleams with a 0.7% uptick in price, nudging to $901.82, in what could be a prelude to a brighter performance. Key resistance levels lay further afield at $929.52, $949.50, and $970.68, while support seems firm at $880.10, descending to $861.08 and $839.61.

The RSI, somewhat subdued at 36, leaves room for potential upside before the metal is considered overbought. MACD’s rise above its signal suggests nascent bullish momentum, despite the current price trailing below the 50-day EMA of $920.33, which traditionally signals bearish territory.

Should platinum cross above this average, it could alter the near-term trend to bullish. Thus, the metal’s trajectory appears cautiously optimistic, with an eye towards testing higher resistances if the market sentiment warms up further.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.