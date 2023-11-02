Gold, Silver, Platinum Analysis: News of Fed’s Steady Hand Elevates XAU/USD; Metals Shine

FXEmpire.com -

Gold’s value surges past $2,000/oz, reacting to steady Fed rates.

Fed’s decision influenced by solid Q3 activity, labor market trends.

Treasury yields decline, showcasing market sensitivity to Fed.

Gold’s status as a safe haven is bolstered amidst geopolitical tensions.

SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise, indicating investor confidence in gold.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices witnessed an upswing, reaching above $2,000 per ounce, as the Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates steady. This move, coupled with a dip in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, spurred investor speculation that the era of rate hikes might be nearing its end.

The Fed’s stance was influenced by solid economic activity in the third quarter and moderated labor market gains, with Chairman Jerome Powell suggesting a possible rate hike in December to meet the 2% inflation target.

Subsequently, Treasury yields fell notably, reflecting market sensitivity to Fed policies. Amidst these fluctuations and growing geopolitical tensions, gold solidified its status as a safe-haven asset, evidenced by increased holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold Chart

Gold (XAU/USD) today holds firm at $1,988.37, marking a modest 0.08% uptick within the last 24 hours. The 4-hour chart paints a steady picture for the precious metal, with a pivot point at $1,977, offering a foundation for the day’s trajectory. Looking upward, gold faces immediate resistance at $2,011, with subsequent barriers at $2,032 and $2,050. On the flip side, support levels rest at $1,961, $1,946, and $1,924.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers at a neutral 52, suggesting a balanced battleground between bulls and bears. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (50 EMA) stands at $1,979, with gold’s current price just above, signaling a potential bullish inclination in the short term.

Chart analysis reveals the 50 EMA providing robust support for gold prices, hinting at an emerging bullish trend. The overall outlook for gold remains bullish as long as it stays above the $1,979 mark. In the short term, market participants should brace for a potential rally towards the immediate resistance of $2,011, with an eye on the broader resistance levels in the subsequent sessions.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver Chart

Silver (XAG/USD) manifests resilience in today’s session, trading at $2309 with a 0.32% rise over the last 24 hours. The 4-hour chart sets the pivot point at $22.95, a pivotal level for intraday movements. Immediate resistance is seen at $23.49, with further hurdles at $23.81 and $24.17. Conversely, support levels are established at $22.56, $22.23, and $21.79.

Technical indicators present a cautiously optimistic picture: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 55, reflecting a mildly bullish sentiment. Additionally, the price hovers above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (50 EMA) of $22.92, further endorsing the short-term bullish bias.

Chart patterns reveal a previously breached upward channel now posing resistance near $23, hinting at potential consolidation. The overall trend leans bullish, especially above the $22.95 juncture. In the near term, investors may anticipate silver testing the immediate resistance at $23.49, with a close watch on the evolving market dynamics.

Platinum Prices Forecast

Platinum Chart

Platinum, often deemed a barometer of industrial and economic health, is currently witnessing a price uptick, trading at $929.95, marking a 1.08% increase within a 24-hour window. On a 4-hour timeframe, the pivot point stands firmly at $908.41, delineating a crucial threshold for traders. Immediate resistance levels are charted at $951.87, followed by $984.50 and $1,020.20, while support levels are poised at $882.15, $855.20, and $828.08.

The technical landscape is modestly bullish, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59, indicating a bullish sentiment, albeit not in the overbought territory. The price comfortably sits above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (50 EMA) of $914.21, reinforcing the bullish narrative.

Chart patterns have identified a breakout from a falling wedge, accompanied by a minor bearish correction to $929, suggesting a potential accumulation phase. The overall trend skews bullish, especially above the $908.40 pivot point. In the near-term, we can expect platinum to challenge the immediate resistance at $951.87, contingent on sustaining the current momentum.

