Gold, Silver & Dollar Critical Technical Level Reached on Aug 5th, 2020
Gold and Silver rocket higher while the US dollar plummets. But, the dollar is now at support and ready to bounce, and Silver just hit a measured move target/resistance level today.
Gold, Silver & Dollar Technical Analysis Video 05.08.20
Chris Vermeulen of http:www.TheTechnicalTraders.com shows us with this exclusive report!
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
