US Markets
SLV

Gold, Silver & Dollar Critical Technical Level Reached on Aug 5th, 2020

Contributor
Chris Vermeulen
Published

Gold and Silver rocket higher while the US dollar plummets. But, the dollar is now at support and ready to bounce, and Silver just hit a measured move target/resistance level today.

Gold, Silver & Dollar Technical Analysis Video 05.08.20

 

Chris Vermeulen of http:www.TheTechnicalTraders.com shows us with this exclusive report!

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLV USV SIVR DBS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular