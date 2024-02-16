Gold, Silver, Copper Forecast: Price Moves Before US PPI, Consumer Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

Gold holds above $2,000, facing its toughest week since December amid Fed rate cut uncertainties.

Silver shines with a 1.9% weekly gain, suggesting investor shift from gold for diversified assets.

Copper climbs to $3.80/pound, benefiting from dollar weakness, despite global economic demand worries.

Gold, Silver and Copper Gains Amid Fed Speculations; Eyes on US Events

Gold steadied above $2,000 an ounce, yet it’s poised for its toughest week since early December, declining by 1.1%. This downtrend follows U.S. retail sales data that cast doubts on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut timeline, diminishing gold’s allure.

Conversely, silver exhibited resilience, eyeing a 1.9% weekly uplift, indicating a shift towards diversified asset allocation. Meanwhile, copper’s price climbed to $3.80 per pound, driven by the dollar’s weakness, and is set for a 2.5% weekly increase, despite global economic uncertainties dampening demand expectations.

These market movements are intricately tied to economic indicators and Federal Reserve policy projections, with upcoming economic events expected to further influence trends. Investors are keenly awaiting the release of the Core Producer Price Index (PPI) and PPI, with both expected to shed light on inflationary pressures at 0.1%.

Additionally, the Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations, pegged at 80.0 and 2.9% respectively, will offer critical insights into consumer confidence amidst economic flux. These indicators will play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of gold, silver, and copper prices in the face of monetary policy adjustments and economic sentiment.

Gold Prices ForecastGold – Chart

Gold maintains a slight gain, positioning at $2005.57, hinting at a stable yet cautious market sentiment. The precious metal hovers just above its pivot point at $2002.62, suggesting a bullish inclination if it remains above this mark. Resistance levels are set at $2016.37, $2026.98, and $2037.17, indicating potential targets for upward movement.

Conversely, support is found at $1996.65, $1984.11, and $1973.58, marking crucial buffers against price drops.

The 50-day and 200-day EMAs at $2012.94 and $2024.27, respectively, underscore a bullish trend, yet advise vigilance as Gold navigates through these technical thresholds.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver’s price inches upward, marking a 0.29% gain to touch $23, reflecting a subtle yet positive shift in investor sentiment. Positioned just above its pivot point at $22.96, silver shows a potential bullish trend if it sustains above this threshold.

It faces resistance at $23.23, with subsequent hurdles at $23.38 and $23.58, which could define its short-term trajectory.

Conversely, supports are established at $22.75, $22.59, and $22.36, offering crucial levels for rebounds.

The 50-day and 200-day EMAs at $22.60 and $22.85, respectively, underscore a bullish outlook, suggesting an anticipated breakout above current levels.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper Chart

Copper prices ascend, marking a 0.83% increase to $3.80, signaling bullish momentum in the commodities market. Hovering just above its pivot point at $3.78, copper exhibits potential for upward movement if it remains above this key level.

With immediate resistance at $3.82 and further resistance points at $3.84 and $3.87, the metal’s price trajectory could face hurdles yet offers room for gains. Support levels are set at $3.76, $3.71, and $3.67, providing safety against declines.

The 50-day and 200-day EMAs at $3.76 and $3.80 respectively, reinforce the bullish sentiment, suggesting copper may continue its upward trend above $3.78.

