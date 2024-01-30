Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: XAU/USD Surges to $2035 Amid Middle East Tensions

FXEmpire.com -

Gold prices surge amid Middle East tensions, waiting for the Fed’s decision.

Silver is priced at $23.1255, facing resistance at $23.27637, maintaining a bearish trend.

Copper is at $3.89253, with resistance at $3.92103, showing a moderately bullish sentiment.

Gold Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions, Await Fed’s Decision

Gold prices (XAU/USD) are rising due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly after US President Joe Biden’s vow to respond to drone attacks on US forces in northeastern Jordan.

However, the momentum might stabilize as the market anticipates the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. There’s a general expectation that the Fed will maintain rates between 5.25%-5.50%, with a focus on the timeline for potential rate cuts. Despite easing inflation, the Fed’s hesitation is influenced by strong labor demand and positive economic indicators.

Key US economic data releases this week, including the ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing PMI, and Nonfarm Payrolls, could significantly impact the prices of gold, silver, and copper, as these events shape market sentiment and monetary policy expectations.

Gold Prices ForecastGold – Chart

On January 30, Gold is trading at $2037.63, marking a 0.19% increase. The 4-hour chart reveals a pivotal point at $2036.821, a critical determinant of Gold’s short-term direction. Immediate resistance lies at $2045.385, with additional barriers at $2050.981 and $2058.625 potentially capping upward movement. Conversely, support levels at $2025.389, $2018.225, and $2009.459 may impede any downtrends.

Technical indicators, including the 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $2026.622 and $2027.614, indicate a stable but cautiously bullish sentiment. Notably, a triple top pattern presents resistance near $2037, potentially signaling the initiation of a buying trend.

In summary, Gold’s prevailing trend leans towards bullish, particularly if it sustains levels above the pivot point at $2036.821.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver is currently priced at $23.1255, showing a 0.34% decline over the last 24 hours. The 4-hour chart highlights a crucial pivot point at $23.27637, a key level for short-term price assessment. Notable resistance levels to watch include $23.53210, $23.79168, and $24.08760, potentially hindering any upward momentum. Conversely, support levels are situated at $22.75920, $22.45499, and $22.05952, offering potential zones of support in case of a downturn.

Technical indicators, particularly the 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $22.83180 and $23.14989, respectively, point to a bearish sentiment. The presence of a triple top pattern around the $23.27637 level signifies robust resistance.

A bullish breakthrough above this level could trigger a buying trend, while a Doji candle formation beneath this pattern may signal a selling trend. In summary, Silver maintains a bearish trend below $23.27637, with the potential for significant price fluctuations based on pattern and candlestick analysis.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

On January 30, Copper is experiencing a slight downturn, currently priced at $3.89253, reflecting a decrease of 0.21%. The 4-hour chart identifies a pivotal point for Copper at $3.90636. The metal faces immediate resistance at $3.92103, with further resistance levels at $3.94073 and $3.96839, potentially impeding upward price movements.

Conversely, Copper finds immediate support at $3.87158, with additional support levels at $3.85062 and $3.81541, providing potential levels for a rebound.

The 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are positioned at $3.85029 and $3.82992, respectively, indicating a moderately bullish sentiment.

Notably, Copper has recently completed a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $3.87145 and is currently trading just below a double top pattern around $3.9063. A bullish breakout above this level could trigger a buying trend.

In summary, Copper’s overall trend appears to be bullish above the $3.87158 support level.

