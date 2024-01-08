Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: XAU/USD Dips to $2,022, Bearish Trend Emerges

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold price dips 0.79% to $2,022 due to strong U.S. labor data.

U.S. CPI data’s impact on gold’s future prices is crucial.

Copper shows modest rise, focus on Chinese economic indicators.

Gold’s pivotal point at $2,032; key for short-term trend.

Silver’s current price at $22.89, down by 0.83%.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

On Monday, Gold prices traded mostly bearish, influenced by stronger-than-expected U.S. labor data which dampened hopes for early interest rate cuts. This shift has led to a reduction in bets for a Fed rate cut as soon as March, impacting the yellow metal’s value.

Gold, after gaining over 10% in 2023, experienced profit-taking following its December rally. Both spot gold and gold futures fell, reflecting a 0.9% loss in the first week of 2024.

Upcoming U.S. CPI data could further shape expectations around inflation and interest rates, potentially exerting more pressure on gold, known to struggle in high-interest environments.

Meanwhile, copper prices remains mostly unchanged with market focus on upcoming Chinese economic indicators, crucial for the red metal’s outlook.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold faced a downturn on Monday, January 8, with its price falling 0.79% to $2,022. This decline points to shifting sentiments in the precious metals market. The key technical pivot point for gold stands at $2,032, a crucial level determining its short-term direction.

Immediate resistance levels are charted at $2,064, $2,087, and $2,106, while support levels are marked at $2,015, $2,000, and $1,979, potentially cushioning any further decline.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 30, suggesting an oversold market condition. This could hint at potential buying opportunities for investors. However, the gold price remains below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $2,048, indicating a short-term bearish trend.

The 4-hour chart reveals a symmetrical triangle pattern, with a breakout at $2,032 likely to drive a downtrend, further confirmed by the presence of a bearish engulfing candle. Such patterns typically suggest a continuation of the downward momentum.

Conclusively, the immediate outlook for gold appears bearish, particularly if prices remain below the pivotal $2,032 mark.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

On Monday, January 8, silver is trading at $22.89, down by 0.83%. The technical landscape reveals a pivot point at $23.18 for silver. Resistance levels are delineated at $23.53, $24.01, and $24.49, suggesting potential barriers to upward momentum. Conversely, support levels are identified at $22.53, with additional supports at $21.99 and $21.58, which could serve as cushions against further price drops.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for silver is at 34, bordering the oversold threshold, hinting at a possible shift in market direction. Nonetheless, the metal’s current trading price below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $23.47 indicates a prevailing bearish sentiment.

Technical analysis, including the symmetrical triangle breakout at $23.17 and a series of bearish candles, reinforces the likelihood of continued downward pressure. These indicators suggest that if silver remains below the $23.17 mark, the bearish trend may persist. Overall, the immediate outlook for silver is cautiously bearish.

Copper Prices ForecastCopper – Chart

As of Monday, January 8, copper’s market performance shows a subtle downward trend, with its price currently at $3.80, marking a decrease of 0.20%. This recent development in copper prices reflects ongoing fluctuations in the commodities market.

The technical analysis outlines a pivot point at $3.84, which is pivotal for future price movements. Copper faces immediate resistance at $3.88, followed by $3.92 and $3.97, levels that could limit upward momentum. On the downside, support levels are observed at $3.79, $3.75, and $3.71, potentially halting further declines.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for copper is at 36, edging towards the oversold territory. This suggests a potential undervaluation in its current trading price. Additionally, copper’s recent price actions have positioned it below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $3.87, indicating a bearish trend in the short term.

Last week’s technical patterns revealed a break below the upward channel at the $3.88 mark, steering copper into a bearish phase, with the metal possibly heading towards the $3.78 or even the $3.70 mark. This break signifies a potential continuation of the bearish trend, especially if prices remain below the crucial $3.88 level.

