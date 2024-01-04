Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: XAU/USD Bounces Off Above $2040

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices rose slightly amid dollar strength and Fed rate cut uncertainties.

Copper prices fell, impacted by concerns about China’s economic situation.

Silver showed a minimal uptick, influenced by market sentiment shifts.

Gold’s key resistance levels set at $2,082, $2,106, and $2,131.

Copper’s downward trend reflected in pivot point at $3.89 and resistance at $3.92.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices saw a slight rise in Asian trade on Thursday but remained under pressure due to a stronger dollar and uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will start reducing interest rates. The anticipation of upcoming nonfarm payrolls data also influenced investor caution.

Meanwhile, copper prices dropped, affected by a stronger dollar and renewed concerns about China’s economic situation, following Fitch’s downgrade of Chinese state-backed asset managers. This raised worries about China’s demand for copper.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

On January 4th, Gold (XAU/USD) exhibited a bullish trend, closing with a 0.30% increase at $2,046. The market is closely watching key technical indicators for future direction. The pivot point is set at $2,050, with immediate resistance levels at $2,082, $2,106, and $2,131. These levels could serve as potential barriers to further price increases.

Conversely, the support levels are placed at $2,029, $2,016, and $1,996, which might cushion any downward movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 42, indicating a bearish sentiment and suggesting the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, Gold is trading below its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $2,054, which usually signals a short-term bearish trend.

The technical outlook shows an upward trendline providing support at the $2,030 mark, and a double bottom pattern at this level might drive buying interest. Overall, Gold’s short-term forecast appears bullish above the $2,030 threshold, but the market remains sensitive to changing global economic conditions and investor sentiment.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver (XAU/USD), as of January 4th, experienced a minimal uptick, showing a 0.03% increase to $22.97850. This movement in thesilver marketreflects subtle shifts in investor sentiment and market dynamics.

The pivot point for silver is currently set at $23.15, with immediate resistance levels located at $23.53, $24.01, and $24.49. These points are critical to watch for potential barriers to upward momentum.

Conversely, support is found at $22.53, $21.99, and $21.58, offering potential buffers against a decline.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 30, suggesting the asset is nearing oversold conditions, which may signal a possible reversal or stabilization in price.

Additionally, silver is trading below its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $23.73, typically indicating a bearish trend.A symmetrical triangle pattern observed at the $23.50 level suggests a critical juncture. The closure of candles below this level could lead to increased selling pressure.

The overall trend for silver appears bearish, especially if it remains below the $23.50 threshold. Investors and market watchers should keep a close eye on these technical indicators for insights into silver’s short-term market trajectory.

Copper Prices ForecastCopper – Chart

Copper, as of January 4th, is experiencing a downward trend, with a 0.47% decrease to a current price of $3.84820. This decline in the metal’s price is reflective of broader market dynamics and investor sentiment. The key technical pivot point is set at $3.89, with immediate resistance levels at $3.92, $3.97, and $4.02. These points will likely serve as hurdles for any potential upward momentum.

Conversely, support levels are established at $3.84, $3.80, and $3.76, which could provide a cushion against further price drops. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34, indicating a bearish sentiment as it approaches oversold territory. Additionally, copper’s trading below its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $3.89 signals a short-term bearish trend.

A key observation is the breakout from the upward channel at $3.80, which suggests a selling bias. This technical pattern implies that the downward momentum might continue unless there’s a reversal above this breakout point.

In conclusion, the short-term outlook for copper remains bearish, particularly if prices stay below the crucial $3.80 level. Investors should monitor these key resistance and support levels for insights into copper’s market trajectory in the coming days.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.