Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: XAU Hits $2,053 Amid Middle East Tensions, Rate Cut Hopes

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices rise to $2,053/oz, driven by Middle East tensions and Fed rate cut expectations.

Silver struggles at $23.33, facing resistance from downward trendline and EMA barriers.

Copper climbs to $3.77, but remains bearish below its pivot point at $3.80.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices rebounded in Asian trading on Monday, driven by escalating Middle East tensions and expectations of an early Federal Reserve rate cut, pushing spot gold up to $2,053 an ounce.

This surge in safe-haven demand, alongside mixed U.S. inflation data, has fueled speculation of a possible Fed rate cut by March 2024, positively impacting gold but leaving prices rangebound for the near term.

Conversely, copper prices rose modestly to $3.76 a pound despite concerns from China, the largest importer, where the central bank’s decision to maintain lending rates suggests limited economic stimulus, potentially dampening the demand for industrial metals like copper.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

On January 15th, Gold showcased a modest uptick, marking a 0.38% increase to $2,056. Observing the 4-hour chart, the metal’s pivot point stands at $2,051, indicating a potential shift in market dynamics.

Immediate resistance levels are identified at $2,065, $2,077, and $2,088, each posing a challenge for further bullish movement. Conversely, supports are found at $2,041, $2,029, and $2,013, offering potential rebound points.

Technical analysis reveals that the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages are at $2,040 and $2,029, respectively. This positioning suggests underlying support for the precious metal.

Notably, Gold has breached a downward channel around the $2,030 mark, hinting at a possible shift towards a bullish bias. Conclusively, the overall trend for Gold appears bullish above the $2,051 threshold.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

On January 15th, Silver displayed a slight gain, rising by 0.43% to a trading price of $23.26. The 4-hour chart shows a key pivot point at $23.33, a level critical for future price direction. Immediate resistance is set at $23.73, followed by higher thresholds at $24.09 and $24.49.

Conversely, support levels are identified at $22.83, $22.50, and $21.96, offering potential zones for price stabilization. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) stands at $23.16, while the 200-day EMA is at $23.52, indicating a challenging zone for Silver around these averages.

Currently, Silver is struggling to surpass the $23.33 mark, with both the downward trendline and the 200 EMA acting as barriers around the $23.52 level. Conclusively, the trend for Silver remains bearish below the $23.33 pivot point.

Copper Prices ForecastCopper – Chart

On January 15th, Copper exhibited a positive trajectory, climbing 0.70% to a price of $3.77. Analyzing the 4-hour chart, Copper’s pivot point is at $3.79, a crucial indicator for future price movements. The metal faces immediate resistance at $3.83, followed by higher levels at $3.87 and $3.91.

On the downside, supports are established at $3.75, $3.72, and $3.70, offering potential areas of rebound. The technical indicators, particularly the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), are at $3.81 and $3.83 respectively, slightly above the current price, indicating potential resistance zones.

A notable chart pattern is the downward channel, with resistance extending at around $3.80. A bullish crossover above this level could initiate a buying trend, but failure to breach it may trigger selling pressure. In conclusion, the trend for Copper remains bearish below the $3.80 mark.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.