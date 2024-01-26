Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: XAU Grapples with $2,025 Barrier Amid Economic Tensions, XAG Eyes to Target $23.80

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices waver in $2,000-$2,050 range amid U.S. rate uncertainties and strong dollar impact.

Copper rallies, buoyed by China’s economic stimulus, reducing gold’s allure as risk appetite rises.

Key inflation data and Fed meeting in focus, as gold contends with pivotal $2,025 resistance.

Gold Prices Stagnate Amid Rate Uncertainty; Copper Gains on China’s Stimulus

Gold prices remained range-bound, facing a second consecutive week of losses, as uncertainty regarding U.S. interest rates kept traders cautious. The focus shifted to key inflation data and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

Meanwhile, copper prices were on track for a strong week, driven by China’s stimulus measures, which boosted hopes of continued demand for the metal. China’s actions improved risk appetite and, coupled with record highs on Wall Street, reduced the demand for gold.

Additionally, a stronger dollar, driven by robust GDP data, exerted downward pressure on gold prices, which remained within a $2,000-$2,050 range. Investors continue to prioritize economic data, with an eye on the forthcoming release of the Core PCE Price Index and Pending Home Sales data during the U.S. session.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Today’s gold price analysis for January 26th shows it trading at $2,024.10. On the four-hour chart, the pivot point is at $2,025.84, with resistance levels at $2,035.18, $2,045.39, and $2,058.63. Support levels are identified at $2,018.23, $2,009.46, and $2,001.46.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are at $2,025.22 and $2,027.50, respectively. The chart suggests a mild uptrend, but gold faces resistance near the 200-day EMA. If gold breaks and maintains above $2,025, a bullish trend towards $2,035 and potentially $2,058 is possible, supported by a triple top pattern.

Conversely, falling below this point may trigger a decline. Currently, the outlook is bearish below $2,025.84, with the future direction dependent on breaking these key resistance levels.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver‘s price analysis for January 26th shows it at $22.9580. On a four-hour chart, the pivot is at $22.8279, with resistance levels at $23.2852, $23.5321, and $23.7917. The support is at $22.5044, with further levels at $22.2176 and $21.9156.

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is at $22.7293, and the 200-day EMA is at $23.1671. Silver has recently broken free from a downward trend, surpassing the $22.8279 resistance.

This break, along with its sustained position above the 50-day EMA, indicates a potential uptrend. As long as Silver stays above the pivot point of $22.8279, the market outlook is bullish, highlighting possible opportunities for buyers. Investors should watch these levels closely to gauge the metal’s future price movements.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

The current analysis of Copper on January 26th shows it trading at $3.8893. Analyzing the four-hour chart, the pivot point is marked at $3.9064, with resistance levels identified at $3.9210, $3.9407, and $3.9684. Support is found at $3.8716, with additional levels at $3.8506 and $3.8154.

Technical indicators point out the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.8331 and the 200-day EMA at $3.8240. Notably, Copper has undergone a 23.6% correction near $3.8716, evidenced by a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern, suggesting a potential upward trend continuation.

Should Copper break above the $3.9063 resistance, it could aim for higher levels at $3.9210 and $3.9407. The Golden Cross formation in the EMAs reinforces this bullish sentiment. The trend remains bullish as long as Copper sustains above $3.8716, offering potential buying opportunities at and above this support level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.