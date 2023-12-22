Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Rising Prices Amid Economic Shifts

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Weaker U.S. GDP and labor data drive gold towards breaking its $2,000-$2,050 range.

Silver gains momentum above $23.80 pivot point, with resistance at $24.22 and $24.63.

Copper nears four-month high, with key resistance at $3.93 and support at $3.88.

Fed anticipated 2024 rate cuts positively impact gold and copper prices.

Dollar’s four-month low underpins Friday’s rise in gold and copper.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices saw an uptick on Friday, reaching $2,049.20 an ounce, driven by a mild downgrade in U.S. GDP and weaker labor market data, which weakened the dollar to four-month lows. This movement edged gold towards breaking its $2,000-$2,050 range.

Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024, based on cooling U.S. economic growth indicators and anticipated softening in inflation and labor markets, have bolstered gold’s position. Meanwhile, copper prices remained stable, hovering near a four-month high at $3.9253 a pound, supported by the same expectations of lowered interest rates in 2024.

These macroeconomic trends and rate cut prospects are positively influencing both gold and copper markets.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold Chart

Gold, on December 22, exhibits a cautiously optimistic trend, with its price rising by 0.48% to $2,055. The precious metal is navigating above its key pivot point of $2,072, confronting immediate resistance at $2,065, and further barriers at $2,088 and $2,108. Support levels are set at $2,018, $1,999, and $1,974, providing potential safeguards against downturns.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 70 nudges towards overbought territory, suggesting caution. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at 1.26 exceeds its signal of 6.64, pointing to upward momentum. Chart patterns indicate a bullish breakout above the $2,055 mark, consolidating a short-term bullish outlook.

Overall, Gold maintains a bullish stance above $2,055, with expectations to test higher resistance levels. However, traders should remain vigilant due to the approaching overbought conditions.

Silver Prices Forecast

On December 22, Silver’s technical landscape presents a promising outlook, with a 0.30% increase to $24.50. The metal is trading above its pivot point of $23.80, facing imminent resistance at $24.22, with further resistance levels at $24.63 and $24.91. Key support levels are identified at $23.52 and $23.24, with a further fallback point at $22.83.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 68 approaches the overbought threshold, suggesting bullish sentiment yet warranting caution. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at 0.012, although below its signal of 0.153, hints at potential upward movement. Chart analysis reveals a breakout of the downward trendline at $24.25, indicating a bullish trend.

Overall, Silver exhibits a bullish tendency above the $24.25 mark. In the short term, it is poised to challenge higher resistance levels, with market participants closely watching these key technical indicators.

Copper Prices Forecast

On December 22, Copper trades at $3.92, down 0.39%, with a focus on a pivotal resistance at $3.93. The metal confronts further resistance at $3.98 and $4.03, with support levels at $3.88 and $3.84. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56 suggests moderate bullishness, while the MACD indicates a mixed market sentiment.

Copper’s price near the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $3.88 hints at a potential uptrend. A key double top pattern at $3.93 is critical for future price direction.

If Copper breaks above this level, it may indicate a bullish trend. Investors are closely watching these technical indicators for Copper’s market trajectory.

