Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Rising on Fed’s Dovish Stance and Economic Data

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices rise on Fed’s dovish stance, with spot gold at $2,036.83, but remain below monthly highs.

Lower interest rates may shift investments from gold to riskier assets.

Copper strengthens on weak dollar and positive Chinese data, with futures up 0.3%.

Gold’s technical analysis indicates bullish trend above $2,040, breaking key resistance patterns.

Copper exhibits a bullish trend, breaching the pivotal $3.85 level.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

In the wake of dovish signals from the Federal Reserve, gold prices experienced a modest rise in Asian trade, as expectations of lower interest rates in 2024 weakened the dollar and Treasury yields. Markets are now pricing in at least three rate cuts from the Fed, starting possibly in March 2024.

This shift has bolstered gold’s appeal, with spot gold stabilizing at $2,036.83 an ounce and futures rising by 0.3%. Despite this uptick, gold prices remain below the monthly highs of over $2,100. The prospect of reduced rates, while beneficial for gold, may divert investments towards riskier assets if economic conditions improve.

Copper prices also strengthened, supported by a weaker dollar and positive economic data from China. March copper futures saw a 0.3% increase, reflecting optimism fueled by the People’s Bank of China’s significant liquidity injection into the economy. This action suggests the continuation of low loan rates to aid economic recovery, positively impacting copper prices.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold, on December 15, is exhibiting a promising upward trend, currently priced at $2,041, marking a 0.33% rise. This positive movement situates the precious metal just above its pivotal point of $2,039.

The asset now faces immediate resistance at $2,057, with further barriers at $2,072 and $2,085. Support levels are established at $2,019, $2,008, and $1,991, which might come into play if the current bullish momentum wavers.

The technical indicators offer an insightful perspective. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing the overbought threshold at 69, suggesting a strong but potentially overstretched bullish sentiment. Significantly, Gold’s trading above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $2,017 reinforces the current uptrend.

A critical development in the chart pattern is Gold breaking above the $2,040 double-top pattern, a move that traditionally signifies a continuation of the buying trend. This breakout indicates potential for further upside. In conclusion, the technical outlook for Gold remains bullish above the $2,040 mark.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver’s market performance on December 15th reflects a cautiously optimistic outlook. The metal, currently trading at $24.219, has seen a modest gain of 0.16%.

Positioned just above its pivot point of $24.22, Silver faces immediate resistance at $24.63, with further levels at $24.91 and $25.20. Should the momentum shift, support can be found at $23.83, $23.52, and $23.24.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 71 indicates an overbought condition, suggesting the possibility of a near-term pullback. Notably, Silver’s current trading above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $23.64 confirms a short-term bullish trend.

A significant technical pattern is Silver completing the 50% Fibonacci retracement around the $24.20 mark. A bullish breakout above this level could signal further buying interest. In summary, Silver exhibits a bullish trend above the $24.15 threshold.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

Copper, as of December 15th, displays a bullish trend in the commodities market, marking an increase of 0.75% to a price of $3.91. This upward move situates the metal comfortably above its pivot point of $3.86, hinting at a possible continuation of its recent gains.

Copper faces immediate resistance at $3.93, with the next key thresholds at $3.99 and $4.05. In the event of a downturn, support levels are positioned at $3.77, $3.73, and $3.68.

The technical indicators offer a positive outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 67, hovering below the overbought territory and suggesting a sustained bullish momentum. Notably, Copper is trading above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $3.83, reinforcing the short-term bullish sentiment.

A critical development in Copper’s chart pattern is its breach of the pivotal $3.85 level, which solidifies the bullish bias in its trading behavior. In conclusion, the technical analysis suggests that Copper is likely to maintain its bullish stance above the $3.85 mark.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.