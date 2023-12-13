Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Precious Metals Under Pressure Amid Fed Meeting and Market Dynamics

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices fluctuate ahead of the Federal Reserve’s year-end meeting, influenced by U.S. labor market and inflation data.

Silver shows a bearish trend with key resistance at $22.75, while copper faces a downtrend, with a pivot point at $3.80.

Technical indicators suggest potential bullish shifts in gold if prices sustain above $1,975, despite a current bearish sentiment.

Copper’s break below $3.80 indicates possible continued downward movement, with support levels to watch at $3.73 and lower.

Silver’s RSI indicates oversold conditions, yet the overall trend remains bearish, suggesting potential testing of lower support levels.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices are subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve’s year-end meeting, influenced by strong U.S. labor market data and persistent inflation, which reduce expectations of early 2024 rate cuts.

The uncertainty has led to gold price volatility, recently dropping below $2,000 per ounce. The Fed is likely to maintain current rates, but any hawkish indications from Fed Chair Jerome Powell could further affect gold.

Higher interest rates, which are becoming less anticipated by March 2024, negatively impact gold by increasing holding costs. Concurrently, copper prices are falling due to economic challenges in China, affecting overall market dynamics for precious metals.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold is currently trading at $1,982, marking a modest increase of 0.16%. The asset’s movement is critical for investors tracking its performance in a dynamic market. Key price levels to watch include a pivot point at $1,975. Immediate resistance is formed at $2,000, followed by further resistances at $2,020 and $2,040. On the downside, immediate support lies at $1,965, with subsequent levels at $1,934 and $1,912.

From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 36, indicating a bearish sentiment but nearing oversold conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a value of 0.679 with a signal at -11.099, suggesting potential upward momentum. The price is currently hovering below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $2,006, implying a short-term bearish trend.

Chart patterns reveal Doji candles above the $1,975 level, indicating a possible shift towards a bullish trend. This pattern, coupled with the technical indicators, suggests that while the short-term sentiment is bearish, there is potential for an upward shift if the price sustains above $1,975.

In conclusion, the overall trend for gold appears to be neutral to bullish above the $1,975 level.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver is currently trading at $22.69, down 0.32%, with a pivot point at $22.75. Key resistance levels are at $23.31, $23.68, and $24.13, while support levels are found at $22.34, $21.89, and $21.57.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27, indicating potential oversold conditions, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests continued bearish sentiment. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is at $23.54, above the current price, reinforcing the short-term bearish outlook.

The break below the upward trendline support suggests increased selling pressure. Overall, the trend for silver is bearish below $22.75, with expectations of testing lower support levels.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

Copper, on December 13th, is exhibiting a slight downtrend, currently priced at $3.77345, marking a 0.59% drop. The asset’s pivot point is at $3.80, with resistance levels at $3.87, $3.93, and $3.99. Support is found at $3.73, $3.68, and $3.62.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 42, suggesting a bearish sentiment without being oversold. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is at -0.00265 with a signal of -0.008, indicating a potential downward trend continuation. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) aligns with the pivot point at $3.80, reinforcing the bearish trend.

Chart analysis shows copper breaking below the pivot point support at $3.80, with the downward trendline now acting as a barrier near $3.75. This breach suggests further downside potential, especially if the price remains below the $3.80 threshold.

In summary, copper’s current trend is bearish below the $3.80 mark. The technical indicators and chart patterns point towards a continuation of this trend, with the possibility of copper testing lower support levels in the short term.

