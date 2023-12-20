Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Precious Metals Steady Amid Rate Cut Rumblings

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold remains stable with anticipation of Fed rate cuts, while silver aligns closely with gold trends.

Copper prices soar on supply tightness and electric vehicle demand.

Market odds favoring a Fed rate reduction by March affect precious metals.

Silver exhibits a subtle downtrend as it tests resistance levels.

Copper’s bullish momentum is signified by its position relative to the 50-Day EMA.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices remained steady at around $2,040 an ounce, reflecting optimism over potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in early 2024. Despite warnings from Fed officials about overstated rate cut expectations, market bets suggest a 67.5% chance of a rate reduction by March.

Gold’s gains, however, are tempered by increased risk appetite and a resilient U.S. economy. Meanwhile, copper prices are near a four-month high, driven by expectations of tight supplies and rising demand, particularly from China’s focus on infrastructure and electric vehicles.

However, uncertainties regarding further Chinese stimulus persist, impacting copper market dynamics. The overall market sentiment indicates a favorable environment for gold and copper, with silver likely following similar trends.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

On December 20th, gold prices exhibited a subtle decline, closing at $2,034, a decrease of 0.16%. This movement positions gold below its pivotal point of $2,044, a crucial threshold for the metal’s short-term trajectory. Resistance levels are set at $2,065, $2,088, and $2,108, while support levels are established at $2,018, $1,999, and $1,974.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55 suggests a balanced market sentiment, leaning slightly towards bullish. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at 0.3500, with a higher signal at 5.5910, indicates a potential shift towards bearish momentum.

Notably, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,024 reinforces a short-term bullish trend. The observed downward trendline and a closing doji candle under the $2,045 mark suggest a potential bearish trend below this level.

In conclusion, gold’s current technical analysis points to a bearish trend below $2,045, with expectations of testing lower support levels in the near term.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

On December 20th, silver prices experienced a modest decline, trading at $23.98, down 0.27%. The metal currently hovers around a pivot point of $23.80, with immediate resistance observed at $24.22, followed by higher levels at $24.63 and $24.91.

Conversely, support for silver is set at $23.52, with further cushions at $23.24 and $22.83. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55 indicates a market sentiment that is neither overbought nor oversold, leaning slightly towards bullish.

However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a slight negative value of -0.01 against a signal of 0.10, hinting at a potential bearish trend. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.83 suggests a balance between bullish and bearish forces.

The presence of a downward trendline and a doji candle closing under the $24.22 mark signals potential bearish movement below this resistance level. Overall, the technical outlook for silver indicates a bearish trend below the $24.22 resistance, with expectations of testing lower support levels in the near future.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

On December 20th, copper exhibited a marginal increase, trading at $3.91, up by 0.11%. The metal is currently positioned near a pivot point of $3.93, with immediate resistance observed at $3.98 and further barriers at $4.03 and $4.10.

Support, on the other hand, lies at $3.85, followed by lower levels at $3.78 and $3.73. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 61, indicating a bullish sentiment but not reaching overbought territory.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at 0.00153, slightly above its signal of 0.018, suggests a potential upward momentum. Copper’s price is currently above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $3.86, supporting a short-term bullish trend.

The observed double top pattern near the $3.95 level, coupled with a doji candle formation, indicates a potential weakening of the current uptrend. A breakout above this level could further solidify the bullish trend.

Overall, the technical outlook for copper suggests a possible bullish breakout above $3.95, with expectations of testing higher resistance levels in the near future.

