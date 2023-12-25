Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Precious Metals Shine on Rate Cut Hopes

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices rise to two-week highs amid U.S. GDP downgrade and softer labor data.

Copper remains near four-month highs, fueled by rate cut expectations in 2024.

Gold and copper react positively to cooling U.S. economy and monetary policy implications.

Gold’s technical indicators suggest bullish sentiment with resistance at $2,070.

Silver holds steady, balancing cautious optimism with resistance at $24.65.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices experienced an uptick, rising to over two-week highs, driven by a mild downgrade in U.S. third-quarter GDP and softer labor market data, which weakened the dollar to four-month lows. This surge in gold, nearing a breakout from its recent trading range, reflects anticipation of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2024.

Meanwhile, copper prices remained steady, close to four-month highs, buoyed by the same expectations of reduced rates in 2024, which could spur global economic activity and demand for copper.

Both gold and copper are reacting positively to the prospect of a cooling U.S. economy and the implications for future monetary policy.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold Chart

On Christmas Day, Gold exhibits a subtle yet notable rise, trading at $2,053, up by 0.36%. This uptick reflects a cautious optimism among investors, as seen in the key technical indicators.

The pivot point stands at $2,044, with immediate resistance at $2,070. Further resistance is observed at $2,088 and $2,108, marking critical levels for potential upward movement. Conversely, support levels are set at $2,018, $1,999, and $1,974, which could provide a buffer against any downward shifts.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60 suggests a bullish sentiment, indicating potential for further gains. This is supported by the MACD, which shows a value of 1.25 against a signal of 7.55, hinting at upward momentum.

Additionally, Gold’s price is currently above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $2,033, reinforcing a short-term bullish trend. A recent breakout from a downward trendline at $2,045 further signals a buying trend, pointing to a bullish outlook above this level.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

On Christmas Day, thesilver market trading at $24.1925, displays a calm yet cautious mood with a slight 0.90% decline. The precious metal finds its pivot point at $24.20, with resistance levels up to $25.55 and support starting at $23.81.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at -0.02 suggest a balanced market sentiment. Silver’s price remains just above the 50-Day EMA of $24.05, indicating cautious optimism.

The market faces a downward resistance trendline at $24.65, but the overall trend is bullish above $24.00, making silver a notable asset to watch during the holiday season.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

On Christmas Day, the copper market presents a nuanced picture, reflecting a blend of caution and potential in its latest trading session. Copper is currently priced at $3.90414, marking a modest downturn of 0.65%. This movement positions the metal at a crucial pivot point of $3.94, with immediate resistance levels identified at $3.98, $4.03, and $4.10.

These points represent key thresholds that could dictate copper’s near-term trajectory. Conversely, the metal finds support at $3.88, with additional safety nets at $3.84 and $3.78, crucial in halting any further price declines.

Technical indicators offer a mixed view: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 50, signaling a market perfectly poised between bullish and bearish sentiments.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is at -0.003, with a signal line at 0.010, suggesting potential bearish undercurrents. However, copper’s current position just above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $3.88 provides a glimmer of optimism.

The overall trend for copper remains cautiously bullish, especially if it sustains above the $3.94 mark, indicating the possibility of testing higher resistance levels in the short term.

As global markets continue through the holiday season, copper’s performance will be closely watched, offering insights into broader economic trends and commodity market dynamics.

