Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Mixed Metals Amid Economic Data

Key Insights
- Gold price rises to $2,076, influenced by anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts.
- Silver opens positively, trading at $23.92, with a cautious bullish outlook.
- Copper sees a slight drop to $3.88, facing bearish sentiment.
- Gold’s RSI at 57 indicates bullish sentiment; MACD suggests potential bearish momentum.
- Copper’s technical analysis points to a bearish trend below the $3.90 level.
Quick Fundamental Outlook
Gold prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of early Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024, trading around $2,069.89 an ounce. However, gains were tempered by the anticipation of upcoming U.S. economic data, including key nonfarm payrolls.
Markets are pricing in over a 70% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, eyeing further cooling in labor and inflation trends. This scenario is favorable for gold, as higher yields typically increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal.
Meanwhile, copper prices edged up slightly, influenced by weak Chinese data but supported by prospects of increased demand and tighter supplies in 2024.
Gold Prices Forecast
Silver Prices Forecast
Silver commenced the new year on a positive note, appreciating by 0.53% and trading at $23.92 as of January 2. The precious metal is currently navigating near a pivot point of $24.08, with resistance levels identified at $24.49, $24.91, and $25.55.
Support levels are established at $23.52, $23.04, and $22.53. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46 suggests a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment, while the MACD at -0.003 indicates potential for a downward trend reversal.
Silver’s price is oscillating around the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $24.06, signifying a short-term consolidation within a narrow range, as highlighted by the symmetrical triangle pattern observed between $23.50 and $24.25.
The overall trend suggests a cautious bullish bias above the $23.75 mark.Copper Prices Forecast
On January 2, Copper witnessed a slight decline, trading at $3.88, down by 0.05%. Positioned near its pivot point at $3.89, Copper faces immediate resistance levels at $3.92, $3.97, and $4.02, with support levels at $3.84, $3.80, and $3.76.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38, indicating bearish sentiment, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at -0.01 signals potential downward movement. Crucially, Copper has dipped below its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $3.91, which now serves as resistance.
The overall technical outlook for Copper is bearish, particularly if prices remain below the $3.90 threshold.
