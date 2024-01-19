Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Metals Up as Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Safe-Haven Demand, Rate Cut Speculations Wane

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold’s price rises amid Middle East tensions, but Federal Reserve rate cut outlook tempers gains.

Silver shows subtle growth, constrained by technical resistance and market’s bearish sentiment.

Copper’s positive trend signals bullish momentum, breaking past key resistance in uncertain markets.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices (XAU/USD) edged higher in Friday’s European session, fueled by increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid escalating Middle East tensions. The ongoing Gaza conflict and rising hostilities between the US military and Houthi rebels near crucial Red Sea shipping routes, coupled with Pakistan’s military action against Iran, have bolstered gold’s appeal.

However, the near-term outlook remains cautious, as expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut are diminishing.

The upcoming Fed meeting on January 31 is anticipated to maintain the interest rate range at 5.25%-5.50%, with market focus on the Fed’s strategy for the speculated rate cuts in 2024’s remaining policy meetings.

This complex economic backdrop influences the daily forecast for precious metals like gold, silver, and copper.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold experienced a modest uptick on January 19, rising by 0.36% to a current price of $2030.570. The 4-hour chart identifies a pivotal level at $2,033.21. Resistance is staggered at $2,042.96, $2,058.20, and $2,070.88. Support levels are set at $2,013.71, $1,997.31, and $1,976.15.

Technical indicators are noteworthy, with the 50-day EMA at $2,030.78 and the 200-day EMA at $2,028.91, both hovering near the current price.

This alignment suggests a critical juncture. Chart patterns indicate a bullish engulfing formation, yet the presence of EMAs around the $2030 region could pose resistance. In conclusion, the trend for Gold appears bullish above the $2,020 threshold.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver is currently trading at $22.8065, marking a modest increase of 0.23%. The 4-hour chart analysis pinpoints the pivot point at $22.93196. Resistance levels are identified at $23.36204, $23.72968, and $24.08809, while support is found at $22.50446, $22.18139, and $21.79700.

Technical indicators reveal the 50-day EMA at $22.92848 and the 200-day EMA at $23.37165, suggesting a consolidation phase. The chart pattern analysis indicates a descending triangle formation, offering resistance at $22.9319.

A critical support level is observed at the triple bottom around $22.5044. A breach of this support could lead Silver to explore further support or resistance levels. The overall trend for Silver appears bearish below the $22.9319 mark.

Copper Prices ForecastCopper – Chart

Copper’s trading session on January 19 saw a price increase to $3.78819, up by 0.46%. The 4-hour chart highlights a pivotal level at $3.80235. Resistance levels are mapped at $3.83422, $3.87282, and $3.89676. On the flip side, immediate support lies at $3.75711, followed by $3.72859 and $3.70253.

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is closely aligned with the current price at $3.78715, while the 200-day EMA is slightly higher at $3.81779, indicating a potential inflection point.

Chart analysis reveals a breakout from a downward channel at the $3.7575 mark, suggesting an opening for an upward trend. In conclusion, Copper exhibits a bullish stance above the $3.80235 pivot point.

