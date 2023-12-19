Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Metals React to Global Monetary Policies and Market Trends

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices slightly down at $2,024.67 an ounce amid Fed’s less dovish stance, with potential rate cuts in 2024.

Copper rises 0.3% on China’s stimulus hopes, reflecting global policy impact on metal markets.

Gold’s trend cautiously bullish above $2,020; RSI moderately bullish at 52.

Silver advances 0.49% to $23.92; bullish trend above pivot point of $23.80 indicated.

Copper bullish above $3.85 pivot point, underpinned by a positive RSI of 58.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

On Tuesday, gold prices dipped slightly to $2,024.67 an ounce after Federal Reserve officials indicated a less dovish stance on U.S. monetary policy, strengthening the dollar. February gold futures also fell 0.1%.

Fed remarks contrasted with earlier dovish signals, still, markets anticipate potential rate cuts by March 2024, supporting gold’s position above $2,000 an ounce. Meanwhile, copper prices rose by 0.3% on hopes of additional monetary stimulus in China.

This increase is tied to the People’s Bank of China’s significant liquidity injection, underscoring how global monetary policies are influencing both gold and copper prices in the market.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

On December 19, gold exhibits a subtle decrease, down 0.10%, with its price at $2,025. Key technical levels include a pivot at $2,015, and resistance markers at $2,041, $2,059, and $2,085.

Conversely, support levels are established at $2,000, $1,999, and $1,974. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moderately bullish at 52, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates a mixed sentiment with a value of -1.187000 and a signal at 3.327000.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), positioned at $2,019, leans towards a short-term bullish trend. The chart pattern reveals a sideways trading range, offering resistance around $2,040 and support near $2,020.

Overall, gold’s trend is cautiously bullish above $2,020, with an expectation to challenge higher resistance in the near term.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

On December 19, silver exhibits a positive momentum, advancing by 0.49% to reach a current price of $23.92. This performance situates the metal near a pivot point of $23.80, with immediate resistance identified at $24.22.

Further resistance levels are marked at $24.63 and $24.91, suggesting potential upward barriers. Conversely, support levels are established at $23.52, $23.24, and $22.83, highlighting crucial lower bounds.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 55, indicating a moderately bullish sentiment in the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) presents a nuanced picture with a value of -0.024120 and a signal of 0.092550, pointing towards possible upward movement. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at $23.77, aligns with this bullish trend, with the current price above this key indicator.

Chart analysis underscores that the 50 EMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level are providing support at $23.80. This suggests a bullish inclination above this critical level.

In summary, silver’s overall trend appears bullish above $23.80, and short-term expectations lean towards testing higher resistance levels, contingent on the market’s continued positive trajectory. This outlook offers a cautiously optimistic view for investors eyeing silver in the commodities market.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

As of December 19, copper’s market trajectory is on the rise, registering a 1.02% increase to $3.88. This ascent positions the metal around a pivot point of $3.85, with resistance observed at $3.92 and $3.96, and support levels at $3.81, $3.77, and $3.73.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 58, hinting at a bullish sentiment, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates a mixed market outlook with a value of -0.00238 against a signal of 0.01.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.85 suggests a bullish trend above this level. Current chart patterns reinforce the $3.85 mark as a key support, indicating a bullish inclination if prices remain above.

Copper’s trend is broadly bullish above $3.85, with expectations of testing higher resistances in the near term.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

