Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Metals Bullish Run Continues

Gold prices approached record highs, driven by safe-haven demand after a major earthquake in Taiwan and ongoing U.S. interest rate concerns. The disaster in Taiwan, which impacted its semiconductor production and raised tsunami alerts in Japan, along with hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, heightened market anxiety. This led investors towards gold, overshadowing the rising U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

Meanwhile, copper gained, buoyed by optimistic Chinese PMI data, suggesting economic recovery. These events are likely to influence the daily forecast for gold, silver, and copper, as traders weigh geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold exhibited a slight uptick, trading at $2282.49, marking a 0.10% increase. The market is currently oscillating around a pivot point of $2267.90. Key resistance levels are identified at $2288.57, $2306.08, and $2321.71, which could cap upward movements.

On the downside, support levels at $2250.27, $2233.78, and $2217.46 offer potential floors for price retractions. The 50-day EMA at $2240.54 and the 200-day EMA at $2184.92 suggest a bullish undertone.

However, a Doji candlestick formation near $2288 could hint at a potential bearish correction towards the $2267 pivot, where a rebound might reinvigorate buying momentum.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

On April 3, Silver’s price rose to $26.38, reflecting a 0.75% increase. The pivot point stands at $26.17, serving as a key level for future price actions. Resistance is seen at $26.65, $26.90, and $27.20, suggesting potential hurdles for further upward movements.

Conversely, support levels are established at $25.80, $25.47, and $25.09, which could provide a cushion against price declines. The 50-day EMA at $25.12 and the 200-day EMA at $24.27 reinforce the bullish sentiment.

The appearance of a ‘Three White Soldiers’ candlestick pattern indicates a strong bullish trend, signaling that Silver may continue its upward trajectory above $26.17.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

Copper price increased to $4.12195, showing a gain of 0.40%. The market’s pivot point is at $4.09, with immediate resistance levels at $4.13, $4.17, and $4.20. If Copper surpasses these thresholds, further ascents may be anticipated.

Support levels are identified at $4.05, $4.00, and $3.96, which could halt declines. The 50-day EMA at $4.06 and the 200-day EMA at $3.97 indicate a bullish trend.

Copper remains in a bullish phase above $4.09, yet falling below this could trigger significant selling, highlighting a volatile yet optimistic market outlook.

