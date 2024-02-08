Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Goldman’s $2,175 Target Amid Geopolitical Tensions

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold’s slight price dip reflects rate hike concerns; trades within $2,000-$2,050 amid Fed’s stance.

Copper’s price uptick limited by weak demand signals from China; remains near three-week lows.

Goldman Sachs maintains gold’s bullish 12-month forecast at $2,175, citing demand and geopolitics.

Gold and Copper Navigating Market Headwinds and Projections

Gold’s price experienced a minor decline, closing at $2,032.61 an ounce, influenced by the anticipation of persistently high U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar, despite recent consolidation.

The metal has been trading between $2,000 and $2,050, with the market adjusting to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and delaying rate cuts until June 2024.

Conversely, copper prices showed a slight increase but remained close to three-week lows at $3.7523 a pound, reflecting concerns over China’s economic health and reduced demand from the world’s top copper importer.

Analysts from Goldman Sachs suggest gold’s downside will be restrained by strong physical demand and geopolitical uncertainties, maintaining a 12-month target of $2,175 an ounce.

Gold Prices ForecastGold – Chart

Gold‘s technical landscape on February 8th shows a marginal decline of 0.12%, with current prices at $2,032.39. The metal navigates just below a pivot of $2,031.61, a crucial inflection point for today’s traders.

Immediate resistance levels are layered at $2,042.53, $2,049.99, and $2,058.63, each potentially capping upward movements. Conversely, Gold’s support forms at $2,022.75, with subsequent levels at $2,015.15 and $2,007.03, ready to halt any pullbacks.

The 50-Day EMA at $2,033.85 suggests a tentative bullish bias, while the 200-Day EMA at $2,033.08 provides a near-term bullish backdrop. However, the trend could turn bearish if prices slide below these averages, especially the pivot point.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver‘s market performance on February 8th reflects a bullish sentiment, with a 0.66% rise to $22.36400. The metal’s trajectory hovers above the pivot point at $22.48298, signifying a potential for continued upward movement.

Key resistance levels to watch are $22.71422, $22.96118, and $23.25461, which could restrain further gains if tested. Support is firmer at $22.18348, with additional buffers at $21.92746 and $21.74783, where dips might find reprieve.

The 50-Day EMA at $22.58619 and the 200-Day EMA at $22.97006 indicate a bullish trend is intact, with a possibility of extended gains should Silver stay above these critical points.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper Chart

Copper‘s price on February 8th has witnessed a minor decline of 0.22%, trading at $3.74907. This downtrend sees the metal currently positioned below a critical pivot point of $3.78573 on the four-hour chart.

Should copper ascend, it faces immediate resistance at $3.81911, with potential hurdles at $3.84704 and $3.87842 that could limit upward price actions.

On the downside, support is established at $3.75303, with further support at $3.73184 and $3.70330, where the price declines may stabilize.

The 50-Day and 200-Day EMAs, at $3.82493 and $3.83220 respectively, suggest that the market sentiment could turn bearish if prices persist below these averages.

