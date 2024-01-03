Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Fed Rate Uncertainty Dims Metal Shine

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices dip amid dollar strength and Fed rate cut uncertainties.

Spot gold and futures both decline 0.3%, reflecting market caution.

Copper prices fall, influenced by weak Chinese data and a stronger dollar.

Investors await Fed’s December minutes and nonfarm payrolls for direction.

Bearish trends observed in gold and copper, with silver also showing weakness.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices declined in Asian trade as the dollar strengthened, causing the yellow metal to lose some recent gains. This shift in the market is due to uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s rate cut timings for 2024.

Despite a strong rally in December 2023, fueled by expectations of early rate cuts, gold eased off, with spot gold and futures both experiencing a 0.3% drop. Investors are awaiting the Fed’s December meeting minutes and upcoming nonfarm payrolls data for further cues.

Copper prices also fell, affected by weak Chinese economic data and a stronger dollar, distancing from a recent five-month high.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

On January 3rd, Gold’s market performance presents a bearish outlook as it trades at $2,054, down 0.2%. Key technical indicators provide insights into its future movement. The pivot point stands at $2,058, with immediate resistance levels at $2,077, $2,088, and $2,106.

Silver Prices Forecast

Conversely, support is found at $2,044, $2,029, and $2,016. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 42, suggests bearish sentiment, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at -2.2070 indicates potential downward momentum. Notably, Gold is crossing below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $2,058, and the formation of a bearish engulfing candle hints at a selling trend. The overall trend for Gold is bearish below the $2,058 threshold.Silver – Chart

Silver’s technical analysis on January 3rd shows a bearish trend as the price stands at $23.4, marking a 0.96% decrease. The pivot point for Silver is $23.55, with key resistance levels at $24.01, $24.49, and $24.91.

On the downside, support levels are identified at $23.04, $22.53, and $21.99. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 33 suggests bearish momentum, nearing oversold conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is at -0.04, with the signal line at -0.16, indicating possible bearish trends. Silver is currently trading below its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $23.95.

A symmetrical triangle breakout at $23.50 supports a bearish outlook, suggesting potential selling pressure. The overall short-term forecast for Silver remains bearish, particularly below the $23.50 level.

Copper Prices ForecastCopper – Chart

Copper’s technical outlook on January 3rd indicates a bearish trend as it trades at $3.85, down by 0.49%. The pivot point is set at $3.89, with resistance levels at $3.92, $3.97, and $4.02. Conversely, support is found at $3.84, $3.80, and $3.76.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 30 suggests that Copper is nearing oversold territory, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at -0.0053 signals a potential downward trend. Notably, Copper is trading below its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $3.90, reinforcing the bearish sentiment.

The chart shows an upward trendline breakout at $3.88 and a bearish engulfing candle pattern, both supporting a downtrend. Consequently, the short-term forecast for Copper is bearish, particularly if it remains below the $3.90 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.