Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Fed Rate Doubts & Dollar Impact, XAU at $2,030

Gold steadies as dollar’s strength poses challenges; eyes on U.S. inflation data for future direction.

Silver’s price dip reflects market caution, with pivot point analysis indicating bearish sentiment below key levels.

Copper faces downward pressure amidst China’s economic uncertainty, highlighting global demand concerns.

Precious Metals Navigate Uncertain Waters Amid Rate Speculation and Dollar Strength

Gold prices showed minimal change, finding slight support as the dollar receded from its three-month peak, though the fading anticipation of early U.S. rate cuts clouds the metal’s future.

Amid expectations of enduring high rates fueled by robust U.S. economic indicators and Federal Reserve officials’ firm stances, gold and silver’s appeal is dampened, as high rates elevate the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Despite a modest dollar decline, it maintains its strength in 2024, impacting gold, which steadied at $2,035.12 an ounce. The market now eyes upcoming U.S. inflation data for direction.

Meanwhile, copper prices dipped slightly, influenced by awaiting further economic indicators from China, the leading copper consumer. Concerns over China’s demand have pressured copper, especially after disappointing PMI readings and uncertain post-COVID recovery prospects.

Gold Prices ForecastGold – Chart

In today’s analysis of Gold for February 7th, the commodity is slightly down at $2,035.04, marking a marginal decrease of 0.04%. The pivot point, delineated by the green line, is set at $2,031.61, serving as a critical threshold for the trading day.

Immediate resistance is observed at $2,042.53, with subsequent levels at $2,049.99 and $2,058.63. Conversely, support levels below the pivot are identified at $2,022.75, $2,015.15, and $2,007.03.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,033.85 and the 200-Day EMA at $2,033.08 suggest a bullish sentiment, contingent on gold maintaining above the pivot point of $2,031.61.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Today’s analysis focuses on Silver, with a current price of $22.296, reflecting a downturn of 0.59%. The pivot point for today is established at $22.46582.

Resistance levels are mapped out at $22.71422, $22.88776, and $23.25186, indicating potential ceilings for price movements. Conversely, support levels are found at $22.06120, $21.92746, and $21.74783, suggesting floors that could hold against further declines.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) stands at $22.54940, while the 200-Day EMA is at $22.80658, suggesting a bearish outlook as long as Silver trades below the pivot point of $22.46582.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

Copper’s trading dynamics on February 7 show a slight decline, with the price at $3.79314, down by 0.31%. The pivot point is at $3.81727, delineating today’s price threshold.

Resistance levels are identified at $3.85201, $3.87158, and $3.89825, indicating potential barriers to upward movements. Support is found at $3.78375, followed by $3.76172 and $3.73184, marking zones where price declines may halt.

The 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages, at $3.82509 and $3.84145 respectively, suggest a bearish outlook unless Copper surpasses the pivot point of $3.81727.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

