Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Eyes on US CPI Data; Zambia Discovery In Play

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold steadies as markets await U.S. CPI data, potentially influencing Fed’s rate decisions.

Significant copper discovery in Zambia by KoBold Metals hints at increased global supplies.

Upcoming U.S. CPI data pivotal for precious metals, with high inflation keeping interest rates in focus.

Metals Market Watch: Gold Steady, Copper Faces New Pressure

Gold prices remained steady in a defined range awaiting U.S. inflation data, while copper prices are under pressure after the discovery of a large deposit in Zambia by KoBold Metals, indicating a potential increase in global copper supplies. The anticipation of U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is keeping markets on edge, with expectations of continued high inflation possibly influencing the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

This scenario puts pressure on gold, maintaining it within the $2,000 to $2,050 trading range, as higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

Conversely, the significant copper find in Zambia could alter the supply dynamics, adding to the pressures faced by copper prices, already impacted by concerns over demand from China.

This development could have broader implications for both gold and silver markets, as investors recalibrate their expectations in light of evolving economic indicators and supply considerations.

Gold Prices ForecastGold – Chart

In the latest market movements, Gold has experienced a slight downturn, with its price decreasing by 0.16% to $2020.935. Positioned below the pivotal level of $2027.675, the precious metal faces immediate resistance levels at $2035.158, $2042.525, and $2049.990.

Should the downward trend continue, Gold could find support at $2015.152, $2009.405, and $2003.380, potentially halting further declines. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages hover around $2030, indicating a critical juncture.

Currently slipping below its pivot point, Gold appears poised for a bearish trend unless it can reclaim ground above $2027.675, underscoring the market’s cautious stance.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver’s market outlook appears buoyant as it climbs 1.32% to $22.90450, breaking past its pivot point at $22.73305. This ascent places Silver above crucial resistance levels, with the immediate ceiling at $22.96118, followed by higher barriers at $23.25461 and $23.51799.

Should the momentum falter, support levels at $22.51341, $22.18348, and $21.92746 stand ready to uphold prices. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $22.61101 and $22.93247 respectively, suggest a balanced market sentiment, leaning towards bullishness as long as Silver sustains above its pivot.

This technical perspective underscores a positive trend for Silver, hinting at potential further gains.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper Chart

Copper’s slight decline by 0.09% to $3.69950 reflects a cautious market sentiment, currently trading below its pivot point of $3.73216. This positioning suggests Copper faces immediate resistance at $3.76117, with subsequent levels at $3.78506 and $3.81748 potentially capping any bullish attempts.

Conversely, support is observed at $3.67528, further down to $3.64911 and $3.61840, providing a buffer against additional losses. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $3.77958 and $3.81806 respectively, highlight a broader bearish trend.

Given these technical indicators, Copper’s outlook is cautiously bearish, with a pivot above $3.73216 required to alter this stance.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.