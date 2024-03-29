Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Eyes on FED; More Buying Ahead?

Market Overview

Gold prices are near record levels, with the market poised for U.S. PCE data, expected to shape Federal Reserve rate decisions. Gold, trading steadily, awaits cues from inflation data and Fed communication. Silver, similarly affected, reflects the broader economic sentiment influencing precious metals.

Copper witnessed a rebound, with prices pushing towards 11-month highs amid discussions of production cuts by Chinese smelters, signaling a potential supply squeeze. This move comes as the market digests various economic data, including a U.S. final GDP growth of 3.4% and unemployment claims at 210,000.

The focus remains on the PCE price index, a key inflation measure. A lower than expected figure could enhance the appeal of gold, silver, and copper by bolstering the case for near-term rate cuts.

Conversely, persistent inflation may uphold the dollar’s strength, impacting these commodities. Fed Chair Powell’s and FOMC member Daly’s upcoming speeches are pivotal, with the market keen on their interest rate perspectives, especially after some Fed officials, like Christopher Waller, suggested a cautious approach to rate adjustments due to sticky inflation.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

On March 29, Gold (XAU/USD) surged to $2233.12, up 1.74%. The pivot at $2215.77 is crucial, with resistance at $2243.74, $2257.62, and $2273.31, suggesting further upside potential.

Support lies at $2198.68, $2179.85, and $2161.02. The RSI and the ‘Three White Soldiers’ pattern indicate strong bullish momentum. The 50 EMA at $2180.17 and the 200 EMA at $2124.32 support an uptrend, with a break above $2215.77 intensifying buying activity.

Conversely, slipping below this pivot could trigger a sell-off, maintaining a bullish outlook above this level.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

On March 29, Silver experienced a 1.27% increase to $24.96. The pivot point at $24.78 is key, with resistances at $25.34, $25.78, and $26.13 suggesting upward potential. Supports are found at $24.39, $24.07, and $23.71.

Silver’s advance beyond the 50-day EMA at $24.70 signals a bullish trend, especially if it sustains above the $24.78 mark. The 200-day EMA at $24.06 reinforces this upward trajectory.

The metal’s crossover above the 50 EMA indicates strong buying interest, supporting a bullish outlook unless it falls below the pivot, which could precipitate a significant downturn.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

On the given date, Copper slightly declined to $4.02, a 0.01% drop. The pivot point is at $4.00, with immediate resistance levels at $4.05, $4.09, and $4.13, indicating potential for price increases. Support levels are set at $3.96, $3.91, and $3.87, which could limit downward movements.

The 50-day EMA at $4.03, closely above the current price, and the 200-day EMA at $3.95, suggest a narrow trading range. Copper’s trend appears bullish above the $4.00 pivot; however, falling below this critical level could lead to a sharp sell-off, emphasizing a cautiously optimistic outlook.

