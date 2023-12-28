Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Bullish Trends and Key Levels

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices remain steady around $2,078, just below recent highs, with a 0.3% rise in February futures indicating sustained investor interest due to expected Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024.

Copper prices are up by 0.5%, buoyed by a weaker dollar, despite concerns over China’s economic slowdown limiting gains and setting a modest rise trajectory for 2023.

Silver’s market position shows a modest increase to $24.29900 (up by 0.23%), with resistance at $24.63 and support at $23.81, indicating potential upward movement.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

In Asian trade, gold prices maintained a steady range, positioned just under $100 from a record high set earlier in the month, largely driven by anticipation of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2024.

The market expects these cuts as early as March 2024, in response to cooling U.S. inflation. Gold futures for February rose modestly by 0.3%. Despite these gains, gold’s performance still trails behind riskier assets like stocks. Meanwhile, copper prices witnessed a rise, buoyed by a weaker dollar, with March futures increasing by 0.5%.

However, concerns about China’s economic slowdown have capped copper’s gains, with only mild improvements anticipated in 2023. Copper’s role in electric vehicles and green energy, along with tightening supplies, may lead to a stronger rebound in 2024.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold maintains its luster in the financial markets, with its price incrementally rising by 0.06% to $2078, reflecting its sustained appeal among investors. The precious metal’s technical outlook is favorably poised with a pivotal point at $2071 and immediate resistance levels forming at $2088, $2108, and $2122, indicating potential areas of price contention. Conversely, the support levels at $2055, $2039, and $2018 offer a cushion against potential downturns.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for gold stands at 57, indicative of a moderate bullish sentiment without tipping into overbought territory. This is corroborated by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), currently at 0.425, signaling potential upward momentum, especially given its position above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $2063.00.

A noteworthy chart pattern is the upward trendline supporting gold at the 2072 mark, suggesting that a breach above this level could open the path to higher resistance targets. Considering these technical indicators and chart patterns, gold’s market trajectory appears bullish above the $2072 threshold, hinting at a continuation of its upward movement in the short term.

Investors and market analysts alike will be closely monitoring these levels, anticipating gold’s next move in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver showcases a modest uptick in its value, recording a 0.23% increase to $24.29900, signaling investor interest in the metal as a viable asset. The current market dynamics position the pivot point for silver at $24.20, with notable resistance levels observed at $24.63, $24.91, and $25.55.

These thresholds delineate critical junctures where silver’s price trajectory could pivot, reflecting investor sentiment and market trends. On the flip side, support levels are firmly established at $23.81, $23.52, and $23.31, providing a safety net against potential downward movements.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for silver hovers around 49, indicative of a neutral market sentiment, suggesting a balanced interplay between buying and selling pressures.

This is complemented by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showing a value of 0.000580, slightly above its signal line, hinting at potential for a bullish trend. Notably, silver is trading just above its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $24.26, further supporting a short-term bullish outlook.

A critical chart pattern to consider is the symmetrical triangle, which currently extends resistance at the $24.50 mark, while support holds around $23.50. This pattern signals a consolidation phase, with a breakout above or below these levels likely to determine the metal’s short-term directional bias.

In conclusion, the overall market trend for silver is cautiously bullish above the $24.26 level.

Copper Prices ForecastCopper – Chart

Copper, a key industrial metal, is currently experiencing a slight downturn, trading at $3.92, down by 0.69%. Despite this decline, copper’s market position is framed within a pivotal technical landscape.

The primary pivot point is established at $3.93, with critical resistance levels at $3.97, $4.02, and $4.06. These thresholds mark significant barriers where copper’s price could encounter resistance and possibly reverse.

On the support front, levels are identified at $3.89, $3.85, and $3.80, providing crucial buffers against potential price declines. Technically, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for copper stands at 44, indicating a somewhat bearish sentiment, yet not firmly in the oversold territory.

A key observation in copper’s chart pattern is the upward trendline, providing support around the $3.90 mark. This level is also acting as a pivot point for copper, suggesting that a sustained move above this could signal further bullish potential.

In summary, the overall market trend for copper appears to be cautiously bullish above the $3.90 level.

