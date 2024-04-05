Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Bearish or Bullish Shift Ahead?

Market Overview

Gold prices dipped in Asian trade, pulling back from recent highs as investors await U.S. labor and inflation data, impacting interest rate outlooks. Despite earlier gains from Middle East tensions, gold’s buying momentum waned, and profit-taking emerged.

Copper’s rally to 15-month highs cooled, with a slight fallback in prices due to profit-taking, although it remains near its peak, influenced by China’s economic prospects and supply considerations.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold price stands at $2,277.42, marking a 0.53% decline. The asset wrestles with a bearish sentiment below the pivot point of $2,302.64, yet a breach above this threshold could pivot to a bullish outlook.

Key resistance levels are spotted at $2,320.10, $2,337.38, and $2,352.87, with support forming at $2,268.26, followed by $2,238.23 and $2,218.07. Technical indicators show the 50-day EMA at $2,244.51 and the 200-day EMA at $2,159.88, underlining a cautious market demeanor.

The immediate trajectory hinges on breaking the pivotal $2,302.64, which would signal a shift in market dynamics.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver’s is currently priced at $26.67, reflecting a 1.03% decrease. The metal’s performance is teetering on a pivot point at $26.75, with potential resistance levels at $27.37, $27.67, and $28.05. Support is established at $26.35, with further cushions at $26.06 and $25.76.

The 50-day EMA at $25.79 and the 200-day EMA at $24.56 suggest a mounting bullish trend, contingent on maintaining above $26.35. However, falling below this support could precipitate a sharp decline.

The current sentiment leans towards bullish, yet the market is on a knife-edge, closely watching these crucial support and resistance thresholds.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

Copper trades at $4.22, down by 0.68%. The metal’s pivotal price is $4.22, with immediate resistance seen at $4.28, $4.35, and $4.40. Support levels are marked at $4.17, $4.10, and $4.05.

Technical indicators reveal the 50-day EMA at $4.12 and the 200-day EMA at $4.00, suggesting a bullish undertone above $4.22. A dip below this pivot could trigger a sharp sell-off.

With copper hovering around its pivot point, the market’s direction appears bullish, yet sensitive to shifts below the identified threshold, indicating a delicate balance in its trading sentiment.

