Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Adjusting to U.S. CPI, Metals to Recover Today?

Gold, Silver, and Copper React to Market Forces Ahead of CPI Data

FXEmpire.com -

Following a robust U.S. inflation report, gold prices experienced a slight stabilization in Asian trading, retreating from previous peaks near $2,200. This recalibration was spurred by anticipations of prolonged high-interest rates, dampening early speculations of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Silver futures also fell amid broad impact of U.S. economic indicators on precious metals. Copper, while initially buoyed by prospects of Chinese economic stimulus, faced setbacks, falling to near 3.92, as China’s steady GDP target for 2024 tempered optimism.

The upcoming U.S. producer price index and retail sales data are now pivotal, potentially influencing the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions and consequently shaping the future trajectory for gold, silver, and copper markets.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold (XAU/USD) slightly declined by 0.02%, positioning the price at $2157.77. The market hovers near the pivot point of $2155.67, indicating potential for an uptrend should it sustain above this level.

Resistance marks at $2174.52, $2196.38, and $2214.26 delineate areas where price may encounter obstacles. Support levels at $2131.04, $2110.03, and $2090.32 offer critical zones to cushion any downward moves.

With the 50-day EMA at $2138.17 and the 200-day EMA at $2072.17 supporting a bullish stance, the overall trend for Gold remains positive above the pivot, yet a break below could signify a reversal towards a selling trend.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver (XAG/USD) experienced a slight decline of 0.22%, trading at $24.08. This movement places Silver just below the pivot point of $24.27, suggesting a cautious market sentiment.

Resistance levels at $24.63, $24.89, and $25.18 may cap upward movements, while support at $23.95, $23.59, and $23.28 provides potential floors to halt declines.

Technical indicators, including the 50-day EMA at $23.94 and the 200-day EMA at $23.27, underpin a fragile bullish trend. However, Silver’s position below the pivot point indicates a bearish outlook, with a potential shift to bullish momentum if it surpasses the $24.27 mark.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

Copper (XCU/USD) saw a decrease of 0.24%, trading at $3.93. Hovering near the pivot point of $3.94, Copper’s market positioning indicates potential for volatility. Resistance levels at $3.96, $3.98, and $3.99 delineate ceilings that could challenge upward movement.

Support figures are established at $3.91, $3.88, and $3.86, acting as buffers against further declines. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $3.90 and $3.85 respectively, signal a nuanced market sentiment.

With the current trend bearish below $3.94, a move above this marker could shift momentum towards a bullish outlook, urging investors to monitor these pivotal thresholds closely.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.