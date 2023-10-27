Gold, Silver, Copper Analysis: XAU/USD Holds Firm Amid Israel-Hamas Clash, Rate Hike Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold prices sway between Middle East tensions and U.S. monetary dynamics.

Israel-Hamas clash boosts gold by roughly 9%.

U.S. economy’s vigor & potential Fed hikes pose challenges for gold.

Silver’s trend: bullish above $22.84, eyeing resistance at $23.30.

Copper maintains bullishness above $3.60, targeting $3.67 resistance.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices currently juggle between Middle East tensions and U.S. monetary shifts. While conflicts like the Israel-Hamas situation bolstered gold by approximately 9%, U.S. interventions in Syria saw minimal price impact.

Meanwhile, a robust U.S. economic growth and potential Federal Reserve rate hikes challenge gold’s stability, with upcoming U.S. PCE data possibly offering insights into the Fed’s future decisions.

Middle East tensions and U.S. monetary policies are influencing metal price fluctuations.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold Chart

Gold (XAU/USD) is currently priced at $1980.600, marking a decline of 0.32% in the last 24 hours. From a 4-hour chart perspective, the pivot point for the asset is set at $1977. We’re observing key resistance levels at $1994, $2012, and $2023. Meanwhile, on the downside, immediate support is found at $1963, followed by $1947 and $1932.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is at 53. This value signals a relatively neutral sentiment, albeit with a slight inclination towards a bullish trend, given that it’s just above 50.

Regarding the 50 EMA (50-Day Exponential Moving Average), it’s valued at $1963. Currently, the price of Gold is above this EMA, pointing towards a short-term bullish trend.

Chart patterns highlight a potential upward channel with a breakout at $1980. If gold doesn’t dip below this, it might present a solid buying opportunity. In conclusion, the overall trend for gold remains bullish as long as it trades above $1977. In the short term, we might expect Gold to test the resistance at $1994 in the forthcoming sessions.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver Chart

Today, Silver (XAG/USD) is trading at $22.69, witnessing a drop of 0.68% over the last 24 hours, as per the 4-hour chart. The pivotal point for this precious metal is pegged at $22.84. On the upward trajectory, resistance levels are mapped out at $23.30, $23.68, and the more distant $24.12. Conversely, immediate support rests at $22.38, succeeded by $21.82 and, later, $21.33.

Diving into the technical indicators, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) sits at 42. This level leans towards a bearish sentiment, being below the 50 mark, signaling cautiousness for potential buyers.

The 50 EMA (50-Day Exponential Moving Average) is currently set at $22.81. Silver’s price, slightly beneath this, insinuates a brief bearish movement. In terms of chart patterns, there’s a hint at an upward channel with a potential breakout at $22.84. Failing to dip below this figure might make it an enticing buy.

In summation, Silver’s trend appears bullish if it remains above $22.84. Short-term projections anticipate the metal might challenge the resistance at $23.30 in the near future.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper Chart

Copper is currently priced at $3.63957, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.02% over the last 24 hours. Immediate resistance lies at $3.67, with subsequent barriers at $3.70 and $3.74. Support levels are identified at $3.56, $3.52, and the deeper $3.48.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is recorded at 57, pointing towards a bullish sentiment. Meanwhile, the metal is trading above its 50 EMA of $3.62, further supporting a short-term bullish trend.

In conclusion, Copper’s trajectory appears bullish above $3.60, with a short-term forecast indicating a potential challenge at the $3.67 resistance soon.

