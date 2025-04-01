Commodities

Gold Shows Modest Move To The Downside After Recent Spike

April 01, 2025 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher over the past few sessions, the price of gold showed a modest move back to the downside during trading on Tuesday.

Gold for April delivery edged down $3.90 or 0.1 percent to $3,118.90, snapping a three-session winning streak and pulling back off the record closing high set in Monday's session.

The modest pullback may have reflected profit taking following the recent surge, although selling pressure was relatively subdued amid lingering concerns about President Donald Trump's trade policies ahead of the announcement of reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, it will be Liberation Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"The President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades," she added. "He's doing this in the best interest of the American worker."

A report from the Washington Post this morning said White House aides have drafted a proposal to impose tariffs of around 20 percent on most imports to the U.S.

However, the Washington Post noted White House advisers cautioned that several options are on the table and no final decision has been made.

In U.S. economic news, a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in March after two consecutive months of expansion.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI dipped to 49.0 in March from 50.3 in February, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 49.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.