Gold set for fifth weekly gain as virus fears support safe havens

By Nakul Iyer

July 10 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday and held above the key $1,800 level en route to a fifth straight weekly gain as surging U.S. COVID-19 infections underpinned demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold prices XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,805.84 per ounce by 0951 GMT, and were up about 1.8% for the week, having soared to their highest since October 2011 at $1,817.71 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.5% to $1,812.10 per ounce.

"The higher COVID numbers in the U.S. and the implications this might have on the economic recovery has been influencing price action," said Cameron Alexander, an analyst with Refinitiv-owned metals consultancy GFMS.

Gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows continue to rise, indicating investors are hedging against further pullbacks in equities, he said. GOL/ETF

The United States on Wednesday reported the largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases by any country since the start of the pandemic, while cases have surged in major cities such as Melbourne, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

The spike in cases soured risk sentiment, sending world stocks and oil prices down with concerns over fresh lockdowns in the United States alarming investors. The safe-haven U.S. dollar was also boosted, capping gold's advance. .DXY. MKTS/GLOBUSD/

"Gold could even set a new record high this year if another bolt of risk aversion courses through the markets, especially if the green shoots of the global economic recovery are snuffed out by another round of lockdowns across major economies," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan in a note.

Data showed U.S. shoppers were staying out of stores in areas where cases are rising the most, dampening hopes of a quick recovery in the world's biggest economy.

However, gold's longer-term technical patterns suggest a slowing in the momentum, with positioning pointing to a market very long on gold and implying a short-term pullback is possible, IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.43 % to $1,934.43 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.3%, to $830.73 per ounce, and silver XAG= 0.3% to $18.72 per ounce.

