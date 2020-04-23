Gold scales over 1-week peak on U.S. stimulus hopes

(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

* SPDR gold holdings at close to seven-year highs

* Weekly U.S. jobless claims total 4.427 million

* Interactive graphic tracking the global spread: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

By Eileen Soreng

April 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped about 1% to more than a one-week high on Thursday, emboldened by hopes of more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve as a coronavirus-led lockdown takes a toll on the world's largest economy and labor market.

Spot gold was up 1.1% to $1,731.49 per ounce at 11:38 a.m. EDT (1538 GMT). Earlier in the session, prices touched $1,738.58, the highest level since April 14.

U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,758.20.

"Supporting gold is the continuation of global central bank stimulus, particular today ... Here in the U.S. we're voting on an additional $500 billion stimulus bill," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Hundreds of members of the U.S. House of Representatives will gather in Washington on Thursday to pass a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill, bringing the unprecedented total of funds approved for the crisis to nearly $3 trillion.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

The U.S. Labor Department said 4.427 million more people applied for unemployment benefits last week, taking the total in the past five weeks to a record 26 million, as restrictions to curb the coronavirus outbreak slam the economy.

"The unemployment rate seems poised to hit the 20% level and this alone should be reason enough for the Fed and Trump administration to keep throwing stimulus into the economy," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at broker OANDA, said in a note.

"Gold's climb towards $1,800 per ounce continues. The stimulus trade is not going away anytime soon and that should mean record highs for gold (in dollar terms) by the summer."

Reflecting investors' interest in gold, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.9% to 1,042.46 tonnes on Wednesday - their highest in nearly seven years. [GOL/ETF]

The pandemic, which has infected more than 2.62 million people globally, has prompted nations to extend lockdowns to curtail the spread of the virus, while central banks around the world have rolled out massive monetary support measures.

Meanwhile, divided European Union leaders began their search for a joint financial fund of up to 2 trillion euros to help the bloc recover from the pandemic and avoid a collapse in the economies of its poorer southern members.

Among other precious metals, palladium was up 5.1% to $2,037.68 an ounce and platinum rose 0.6% to $762.07. Silver was 1% higher at $15.31. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 5)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.