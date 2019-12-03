Gold scales over 1-week peak on rising global trade tensions

Gold rose to a more than one-week high on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions with China, Brazil and Argentina, pushing investors to safe havens, while scarce palladium held near a record peak.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.