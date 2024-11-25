Gold Royalty price target lowered to $2.25 from $2.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Gold Royalty (GROY) to $2.25 from $2.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is updating its estimates on the stock, assuming a later production profile at Barrick’s (GOLD) Ren Mine in Navada, where the company holds royalty in, the analyst tells investors.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.