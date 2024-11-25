Gold Royalty price target lowered to $2.25 from $2.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Gold Royalty (GROY) to $2.25 from $2.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is updating its estimates on the stock, assuming a later production profile at Barrick’s (GOLD) Ren Mine in Navada, where the company holds royalty in, the analyst tells investors.

