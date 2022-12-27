Gold Royalty Posts Wider Net Loss In FY22

(RTTNews) - Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) announced Tuesday a net loss of $17.35 million or $0.14 per share for the full-year 2022, compared to a net loss of $15.01 million or $0.45 per share in the prior year.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the year was $12.46 million or $0.10 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $9.34 million or $0.28 per share a year ago.

Revenues for the year soared to $3.94 million from $0.192 million last year. Total revenue and option proceeds were $5.72 million, sharply higher than $0.192 million last year.

Going forward, the Company said it will change its fiscal year end to December 31 commencing in 2023 to better align with the reporting cycle of its peers.

