Gold Royalty (GROY) Price Target Increased by 12.48% to 4.94

The average one-year price target for Gold Royalty (NYSEAM:GROY) has been revised to $4.94 / share. This is an increase of 12.48% from the prior estimate of $4.39 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.36% from the latest reported closing price of $3.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Royalty. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 24.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROY is 0.01%, an increase of 88.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.29% to 35,099K shares. The put/call ratio of GROY is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 5,234K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,676K shares , representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 23.93% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,611K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares , representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 3,628K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 48.33% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,376K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares , representing an increase of 45.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 128.34% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,223K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 72.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 399.90% over the last quarter.

