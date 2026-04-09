Gold Royalty - Equity Warrant (GROY.WS) Price Target Decreased by 17.74% to 2.72

The average one-year price target for Gold Royalty - Equity Warrant (NYSEAM:GROY.WS) has been revised to $2.72 / share. This is a decrease of 17.74% from the prior estimate of $3.30 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.25 to a high of $3.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.70% from the latest reported closing price of $1.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Royalty - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROY.WS is 0.05%, an increase of 31.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 8,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,423K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing an increase of 44.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY.WS by 32.58% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 1,374K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 63.77%.

K2 Principal Fund holds 1,183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY.WS by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 675K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares , representing a decrease of 192.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY.WS by 62.84% over the last quarter.

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