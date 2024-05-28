Gold Royalty Corp Announces $30 Million Capital Raise

TPT Global Tech (TPTW) has released an update.

Gold Royalty Corp., assisted by lead underwriters National Bank Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp., is issuing 17,442,000 units at $1.72 each to raise $30 million in capital, with an option for underwriters to purchase additional units for over-allocation and market stabilization. The offering includes common shares and warrants, with the proceeds designated for uses outlined in their final prospectuses. The underwriters are compensated with a fee based on the gross proceeds, varying depending on the investors on a president’s list.

For further insights into TPTW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.