Gold Royalty Corp Announces $30 Million Capital Raise

May 28, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

TPT Global Tech (TPTW) has released an update.

Gold Royalty Corp., assisted by lead underwriters National Bank Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp., is issuing 17,442,000 units at $1.72 each to raise $30 million in capital, with an option for underwriters to purchase additional units for over-allocation and market stabilization. The offering includes common shares and warrants, with the proceeds designated for uses outlined in their final prospectuses. The underwriters are compensated with a fee based on the gross proceeds, varying depending on the investors on a president’s list.

