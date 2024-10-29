News & Insights

Gold Road Resources Unveils September 2024 Results

October 29, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Gold Road Resources Ltd (AU:GOR) has released an update.

Gold Road Resources Ltd has released its investor presentation for the September 2024 quarter, detailing its latest financial performance. The presentation is available ahead of the company’s scheduled investor briefing, showcasing the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

