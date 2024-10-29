Gold Road Resources Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Growth

Gold Road Resources Ltd (AU:GOR) has released an update.

Gold Road Resources Ltd reported a robust increase in gold production and sales in the third quarter of 2024, with Gruyere mine output reaching 68,781 ounces and sales at an impressive 32,507 ounces at A$3,719 per ounce. The company also saw a significant rise in cash flow and cash reserves, alongside reducing corporate costs, showcasing financial strength and strategic growth. Additionally, Gold Road is advancing its exploration efforts with drilling activities in Western Australia and Queensland, aiming to extend mine life and explore new opportunities.

