Gold Road Resources Reports Record Earnings

Gold Road Resources Ltd (AU:GOR) has released an update.

Gold Road Resources Ltd has announced significant achievements at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including record gold sales of 161,472 ounces and record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $250.1 million. The company also reported a record net profit after tax (NPAT) of $115.7 million and generated a record free cash flow of $140.2 million, allowing continued financial growth and investment.

